The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

If you're in need of plans, you're in the right place. This week, you can enjoy a good laugh during Michelle Wolf's comedy show, giddy up and get ready to ride at the 34th Arizona Gay Rodeo, or take the night off from parent duty at the Children's Museum of Phoenix's Play Date. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

64th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

The 64th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is a celebration of all things equine. There are riders wearing extravagant chaps while showcasing the most magnificent breed in the world. This event, put on by the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona, will feature plenty of family-friendly activities, including seminars, pony rides, ceramic horse-painting, and a shopping expo, as 2,400 horses compete for over $2.5 million in prize money.

Saddle up from Thursday, February 14, through Sunday, February 24, at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. Ticket prices range from $7 to $35 a day. For more information, visit scottsdaleshow.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Michelle Wolf StandUp Live

Michelle Wolf

We all know that Michelle Wolf’s remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner caused a minor cultural uproar. But did you know that the monologue from the former correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was so controversial that C-SPAN’s radio network stopped playing it because they felt it was too bawdy for broadcast? Her cracks about eyeshadow might have been too risqué for some, but we believe the comedian’s routine is always safe for broadcast.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, at StandUp Live, 50 West Jefferson Street with additional shows through Saturday, February 16. Tickets are $35 with a two-drink minimum. For more information, visit phoenix.standuplive.com. Jason Keil



Día De San Valentín Con Las Chollas Peligrosas Y Familia

Passion is one of the underlying themes of Latin music. Instead of taking your significant other to a fancy dinner, give them a sample of what romance actually sounds like. Día De San Valentín Con Las Chollas Peligrosas Y Familia is a concert by Phoenix’s all-female sextet. They specialize in traditional Mexican music. Enjoy the wine specials and gaze into your partner’s eyes as the band’s beautiful harmonies breathe new life into old-fashioned love songs.

The serenade begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit valleybarphx.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Getting a sneak peek of Diana Thater's Orange Room Wallflowers at SMoCA. Lynn Trimble

SMoCA Spring Opening Reception

Party like it’s 1999 at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, as the museum celebrates its 20th anniversary. Once upon a time, the building was a movie theater rather than museum, so it’s fitting that the museum is launching its birthday year with a spring opening reception featuring a new exhibition of video works. Curators promise visitors the chance to “get lost in time,” during the opening taking place Friday, February 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and it’s a great way to share the art love. Expect DJs, a cash bar, and a first look at the “Now Playing: Video 1999-2019” exhibit that continues through May 19. Visit smoca.org. Lynn Trimble



34th Arizona Gay Rodeo

The 34th Arizona Gay Rodeo will feature traditional rodeo events like bucking broncos and roping cattle. Also on the schedule for this year? Goat dressing. What is goat dressing, you ask? It’s an event where a two-member team puts a pair of tighty-whities on the horned animal. The fastest duo wins. If putting Jockeys on farm animals isn’t your cup of tea, there will also be dancing and appearances by Jessica Wild and Lineysha Sparx from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Giddy up beginning Friday, February 15, through Sunday, February 17, at Corona Ranch, 7611 South 29th Avenue in Laveen. Single-day tickets are $15. For more information, visit agra-phx.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND An oldie but goodie. Lynn Trimble

Desert Botanical Garden 80th Anniversary Celebration

Turns out, aging can be a good thing, and Desert Botanical Garden is living proof. Head over to the garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway, to join their 80th Anniversary Celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16. You’ll pay just $8 for admission, which normally runs $24.95 for adults. While you’re there, you can explore diverse desert plants, enjoy garden artworks, try hands-on activities, and indulge in a slice of birthday cake. You’ll see plenty of intriguing changes, especially if it’s been a while since you popped in on all that plant life. We should all look so good at 80. Visit dbg.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Catching up with Charissa Lucille at Wasted Ink Zine Distro. Lynn Trimble

Galentines Self Love Affair

Who needs a date for Valentine’s Day when you can love yourself? Head over to Wasted Ink Zine Distro, 2222 North 16th Street, for an unapologetic afternoon of self-love, made better by sharing it with others. Wasted Ink and Femme Forward Collective are presenting a little something called Galentines Self Love Affair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 16. Grab a gal pal and go. The afternoon lineup includes dirty yoga, plus tips on doing your make-up in just five minutes. Bring extra cash if you want to get a $5 facial or makeup session. Maybe you’ll leave inspired to write your own zine, about any kind of love you please. Visit wizd-az.com. Lynn Trimble



Naranja: Reggaeton + Cumbia + Salsa + Merengue

From the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico to the mountains of Colombia, there’s an entire world of Latin music that’s waiting for discovery from the average listener. If your only contact with Latin music is mumbling through the chorus of “Despacito,” however, you may need a lesson in the form of dance. Check out Valley Bar for their Latin-focused party Naranja: Reggaeton + Cumbia + Salsa + Merengue. Local DJ M’Rocka will be behind the turntables spinning.

Get into the groove starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit valleybarphx.com. Jason Keil



Play Date

Were you unable to get a sitter for Valentine’s Day? The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has you covered with an adults-only Play Date. They aren’t going to watch your kids for you, but they are going to keep their doors open late so you can get into some shenanigans. There will be drinks, dancing, food trucks, inflatable Twister, henna tattoos, and candy bingo. It’s the most fun you can have at the museum without your little ones.

This event is only for those of legal drinking age. The fun runs from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at 215 North Seventh Street. Tickets are $15 to $20 per person with a $50 VIP option. For more information, visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org. Jason Keil



EXPAND Family fun. Southwest Maker Fest

Southwest Maker Fest

Are you looking for a unique handmade gift? Then head over to the sixth annual Southwest Maker Fest. Intrepid entrepreneurs from all over the Valley will be selling their DIY wares. And if you want to light your own creative spark, an array of exhibitors will be there to help you design your own rocket, ceramic bowl, LEGO figurine, or robot. There will be food and entertainment on-site to help fuel your inspiration.

Find what you’re looking for from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Pepper Place (between South Robson and South MacDonald) in downtown Mesa. This is a free event. For more information, visit southwestmakerfest.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Peak performance. Four Peaks Brewing Company

Four Peaks Beer Can Derby 2019

Even if you hated Cub Scouts, making your own car for the Pinewood Derby was a lot of fun. Take your wooden car-making skills to the next level with The Four Peaks Beer Can Derby 2019. Add some flair to your derby flyer by incorporating empty beer cans into your design. Compete against other racing aficionados in a battle to win bragging rights and some gift cards from the brewers of Kilt Lifter.

On your mark, get set, and go from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at 2401 South Wilson Street in Tempe. The entry fee is $15, which includes a starter kit for your racer. For more information, visit fourpeaks.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Head over wheels. Charissa Lucille

Downtown Pedal Around Anniversary

Scooters are threatening to take over Phoenix, but pedaling through town on two wheels will never lose its charm. The Downtown Pedal Around Anniversary celebrates two years of the joy of hopping on your saddle and riding through the streets of the city. This 60-minute ride will give you a new perspective of the neighborhoods and murals that make the Valley such a great place to live. Grab a drink with your fellow riders after the ride is through.

The ride begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, at Phoenix Civic Space Park, 424 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit dtphx.org. Jason Keil



Justin Beckett Devour Seven Chefs

2019 Seven Chefs Dinner

What if there was a greatest-hits compilation of the best culinary delights the Grand Canyon State has to offer? That anthology drops this weekend at the 2019 Seven Chefs Dinner. Local chefs Justin Beckett of Beckett’s Table, Jacob Cutino of Cutino Sauce Company, Little Miss BBQ’s Scott Holmes, Stephen Jones of The Larder + The Delta, The Gladly’s Bernie Kantak, Doug Robson from Otro Café, and New Wave Market’s Country Velador will make a multicourse meal that you will never forget.

Dinner is served from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, at The Gladly, 2201 East Camelback Road. Tickets are $175, which includes your meal, drinks, tax, and tip. For more information, visit localfirstaz.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Fight night. Getty Images/Zuffa, LLC

UFC Fight Night

If you still aren’t convinced that MMA has become a mainstream sport, keep in mind that ESPN is broadcasting their first UFC Fight Night live from Talking Stick Resort Arena as part of a five-year deal worth $1.5 billion. This news means that MMA is now bigger than professional hockey. There are 10 exciting bouts scheduled to take place, including several big matchups that had to be rescheduled after UFC 233 was canceled. The headlining fight is the heavyweight matchup between former champion Cain Velasquez and Francis Ngannou.

The bell rings at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, at 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $50 to $175. For more information, visit talkingstickresortarena.com.? Jason Keil



EXPAND Fortoul Brothers art sighting at Mountain Shadows. Lynn Trimble

Mountain Shadows

Most hotels fill their hallways with generic artwork. It’s harder to find resorts that really spotlight local artists. But Mountain Shadows, located at 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, knows how it’s done. Their art gallery, comprising a bright hallway near the resort entrance, features works by Arizona-based artists. The space is curated by John Reyes of Reyes Contemporary Art. It’s open to the public, and there’s no cost to check it out. Stop by anytime on Monday, February 18, to explore the gallery. You’ll find new works on paper and canvas by the Fortoul Brothers, whose murals dot the downtown Phoenix landscape. Expect an intriguing take on nature, humanity, and the cosmos — conveyed through lines and colors with elegant simplicity. Visit mountainshadows.com. Lynn Trimble



Office Space Movie Party

Are you unable to shake your case of the Mondays? Drink your work week blahs away at the Office Space Movie Party. Based on a series of animated shorts by Beavis and Butthead and Silicon Valley creator Mike Judge, this 1999 cult comedy follows the misadventures of O.G. cubicle-mates Peter, Michael, and Samir as they plot their revenge against their passive-aggressive boss Bill Lumbergh. Since this is a party, feel free to yell all your favorite quotes at the screen.

Your TPS reports are due at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe. Tickets are $11.89 and include a red stapler and pieces of flair. For more information, visit drafthouse.com/phoenix. Jason Keil



"Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior"

It’s easy to take Frank Lloyd Wright’s work for granted living so close to Taliesin West, the famed architect’s winter home. But the more you learn about Wright, the more you’ll appreciate his singular talent and impact. The Chandler Museum, 300 South Chandler Village Drive, is an enjoyable place to start. Visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, to explore an exhibition called “Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior.” It’s filled with photographs, reproduction drawings, textiles, and furniture that reflect his characteristic design aesthetic. While you’re there, look for information on Wright’s Chandler projects undertaken during the 1920s and 1930s. Museum admission is free. Visit chandleraz.gov. Lynn Trimble



Living Sustainably

Saying you’re pro-sustainability is one thing. Actually walking the talk takes a deeper level of dedication. Find fresh inspiration for making it happen at ASU’s Lyceum Theatre, 901 South Forest Mall on the Tempe campus, where Sir Jonathon Bate is doing a lecture called Living Sustainably. It’s happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20. The British scholar will highlight exemplars of sustainability from different places and time periods, while exploring ways the humanities can help foster sustainability within individual lives and communities. The free event includes a dessert reception. Space is limited, so register online before you attend. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble