The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

New plans, new week. This week, you can celebrate the international flavors of Phoenix at Devour the World, dance in silence at Lit & Sip, or enjoy another take on Amaluna at Cirque du Soleil. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Devour the World

A little rain couldn’t cancel the sophomore effort of Devour the World, so the event at the Japanese Friendship Garden was rescheduled. Foodies can feast on the most exotic flavors in Phoenix, including El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar, Andreoli Italian Grocery, and Dragon Flame Chinese Grill.

“Devour the World is a celebration of the many cultures and international flavors represented in Phoenix,” says Thomas Barr, Executive Director of Local First Arizona, “Bringing both well-known and hidden gems of the culinary world together goes to show just how diverse Arizona’s food scene is, and is equally exciting for any palate to explore.”

This trip for your tastebuds lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at 1125 North Third Avenue. Tickets are $75, which includes drink and food samples. For more information, visit devourphoenix.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Time to party underground. Lamp Left Media

Party Underground

Skip the elevator, if you can. There’s a dramatic flight of stairs that will lead you to the Party Underground event happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street, Tempe. Once you’ve made your grand entrance, through spaces designed by international architect Antoine Predock, you can join the free party celebrating the museum’s spring exhibitions. The evening includes screenprinting featuring a design by Daniel Funkhouser, decorating tiles, making buttons and collage art, and enjoying small bites and drinks. Leave time to see the “Funk” exhibit with ceramics by Viola Frey, inside a gallery dotted with giant, brightly-colored FatBoy beanbag chairs. You’ll get to explore plenty of other artwork, too. Visit asuartmuseum.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



Light up the night. Courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Lit & Sip

There’s a silent dance party coming to Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. Two DJs will be playing music in different genres, while visitors choose headsets matching the one they want to dance to. It’s happening on Thursday, March 21, during the garden’s Lit & Sip event that runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35, and you need to be at least 21 to attend. While you’re there, stroll through the garden to explore the Klip Collective’s “Electric Desert” exhibit, which includes seven site-specific installations blending video, light, and original music. Plant life is pretty cool on its own, but plant light takes being outdoors under the desert sky to a whole new level. Visit dbg.org. Lynn Trimble



Time with nature and friends. Courtesy of Enchanted Forest Community

Full Moon Sacred Cacao & Mayan Fire Ceremony

Maybe you’ve read about Mayan traditions, or seen exhibits exploring Mayan culture. Now you can participate in a gathering called the Full Moon Sacred Cacao & Mayan Fire Ceremony, happening at 318 North 27th Street from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 It’s being presented by the Enchanted Forest Community, a group that embraces permaculture, urban farming, and other sustainability practices. The gathering will begin with a vegetarian potluck, plus drum and dance. The ceremony, led by José Federico Ajpu Munoz, starts at 8 p.m. It costs $25 to attend. Bring along a glass or ceramic cup, plus a blanket. Drums and rattles are also welcome, as are ceremonial offerings such as candles, flowers, seeds, or stones. Visit freespiritandmind.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Studio time for Fausto Fernandez. Courtesy of The Gallery at TCA

Fausto Fernandez

Pairing wine with artworks is always in good taste. Take it to the next level at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway, when The Gallery at TCA presents a free artist salon and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22. Artist Fausto Fernandez will be discussing his work along with curator Michelle Nichols Dock, inside the gallery where Fernandez’s work is part of an exhibit called “Retro Reactions.” It’s a casual way to learn more about abstract expressionism and a talented Phoenix artist, whose creative influences include Jim Dine, Pablo Picasso, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. While you’re there, check out artworks by other local creatives, including Malena Barnhart, Kristin Bauer, Jacob Meders, and Rembrandt Quiballo. Visit tempecenterforthearts.com. Lynn Trimble



Pho Cao Seventh Anniversary Celebration

The Pho Cao Seventh Anniversary Celebration will commemorate the Scottsdale restaurant’s lucky number of years in business, but also feature a great lineup of local bands the establishment has featured over the years. Over a two-night period, performers ranging from the bizarre (in a good way) Bear Ghost to the bluesy jams of Banana Gun will take the stage. Also appearing will be Ali A and the Agency, Jake Dean Band, The Sugar Thieves, The Woodworks, The Whitherward, Southwest By Midnight, Break the Robot, and Ben Anderson.

The bands take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at 7436 East McDowell Road in Scottsdale. Tickets are $8 to 12, which includes complimentary food. For more information, visit phocaoaz.com. Jason Keil



PHXAM

It’s time to strap on your helmet and hop on your deck. Some of the best amateur skateboarders in the nation will compete for a piece of a $20,000 prize purse at Cowtown Skateboards' 18th annual PHXAM at Desert West Skateboard Plaza. If seeing some sweet tricks isn’t enough to blow your mind, be sure to stop by the after-party at The Pressroom on Saturday, March 23, to see Method Man and Redman perform onstage.

The gates are open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, at 6602 West Encanto Boulevard. Tickets are $5 for each day, with the first 500 people in line each morning getting some great swag. For more information, visit phxam.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Time to clean up your act. Courtesy of Local First Arizona

Downtown Phoenix Clean-Up

Admit it. You’ve left behind seemingly harmless trash like a gum wrapper before, without giving it much thought. But if everybody did it, we’d all be awash in gum wrappers. So knock it off. Then vow to change your ways, and head over to Phoenix Market, 14 East Pierce Street, for the first Downtown Phoenix Clean-Up of the year. It’s being presented by Local First Arizona, which says event volunteers got 320 pounds of trash off the streets last year. This year, the goal is 680 pounds. Help make it happen between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. They’ll provide the maps, gloves, garbage bags, and trash-grabbers. And you’ll get a free late breakfast provided by Phoenix Public Market. Visit localfirstaz.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Checking out one of Zarco Guerrero's masks. Lynn Trimble

Mask Alive! Festival of Masks

If hearing the word “masks” makes you think of bad guys, you might be watching too many crime shows. Put down the remote and make your way to Pioneer Park, 526 East Main Street, in Mesa. That’s where Cultural Coalition, an arts organization focused on indigenous artists and community engagement, is presenting its Mask Alive! Festival of Masks, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. The free event includes music, dance, and puppetry celebrating the neighborhood’s diverse cultures. Participating creatives include Zarco Guerrero, a Mesa artist who honed his talent for mask-making in countries from Mexico to Japan. Other festival offerings include food trucks and children’s activities. Visit culturalcoalition.com. Lynn Trimble



Phyre Festival

Jokes and memes about Fyre Festival producer Andy King’s job dedication aside, Billy McFarland’s deception didn’t just affect those who were unfortunate enough to buy a ticket. Locals were never paid for their hard work. To help reimburse them, The Van Buren is putting on the Phyre Festival, with DJs Hartbreaks and Kim E. Fresh spinning music from the lineup that never was. Two dollars from every ticket sold goes to the Exuma Foundation, which helps to improve the way of life for the islanders.

The cheese sandwiches will be served at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $8 to $18 with VIP packages available. For more information, visit thevanburenphx.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Strolling through Hance Park. Lynn Trimble

Sunday in the Park

Crescent Ballroom is taking the music outdoors as part of a free event called Sunday in the Park. It’s happening at Hance Park, 1242 North Central Avenue, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Bring a blanket so you can sit awhile to enjoy music from the Hi-Dreams vinyl DJ collective. You might want to tuck a favorite book, ball, or board game under your arm before you head out. Bring money if you want to buy beer, wine, coffee, or eats. You can work it off on the volleyball court. (Or not!) Pets are welcome, of course, but maybe don’t bring the goldfish. Visit crescentphx.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND So much wonder. Courtesy of Peacock PR

DC Wonder Woman Run

The DC Wonder Woman Run is not just for girls — it’s for anyone who wants to feel like a superhero. Lynda Carter, the star of the ’70s television series, will virtually kick off the race at Tempe Beach Park and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas will make an appearance before the race. Runners can choose either a 5K and 10K course that runs along the Mill Avenue Bridge. Awaiting striders at the finish line is entertainment and a gold medal to celebrate your triumph. A portion of the proceeds benefits WISE Arizona, an organization that supports women in sports.

Lasso up some gumption at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, at 80 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Registration for the 5K is $59. The 10K is $79. Both distances include a tote bag and a Wonder Woman race shirt. For more information, visit dcwonderwomanrun.com. Jason Keil



So many dumplings. Bonzai Boys

Arizona Bao Fest

Many moviegoers were introduced to steamed Chinese dumplings by the Academy Award-winning animated film Bao, which played before Incredibles 2. If you’ve been curious about the Asian delicacy since watching the heartwarming short, stop by the Arizona Bao Fest. Ten local businesses will serve their spin on the delectable dish in addition to boba teas and desserts.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Unexpected Art Gallery, 734 West Polk Street. Tickets are $12 to $15 and admission times are staggered for both lunch and dinner. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/arizona-bao-fest-tickets-52944209556. Jason Keil



Arizona Diamondbacks

Spring training is almost over, so Chase Field is going to host a couple of exhibition games to prepare for Opening Day. Excitement will be high and the stakes will be low as the Chicago White Sox take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a couple of games. Chicago outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been ranked a top three prospect by MLB Pipeline. Meanwhile, Arizona just signed free agent Adam Jones to help beef up their lineup.

The first pitch is thrown out at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, at 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $15 to $200. For more information, visit dbacks.com. Jason Keil



The Matrix

It was 20 years ago when moviegoers mouthed a collective “whoa” at the groundbreaking masterpiece The Matrix. This influential film follows a group of rebels, led by Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, who have literally unplugged from a simulation and have to fight to free themselves from their AI overlords. Borrowing its eye-popping visual style from anime and comic books, this movie is enough to make your head spin faster than a bullet-time action sequence.

Take the blue pill (or the red one) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit drafthouse.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Girl power. Martin Girard

Cirque du Soleil

There’s a fictional island called Amaluna, where goddesses reign and life revolves around the cycles of the moon — until the men arrive, of course. Then, life gets complicated, which makes for good theater. See how it all unfolds as Cirque du Soleil performs Amaluna under a circus-style big top tent at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26. Tickets start at $60. Amaluna takes its name from two words, by the way. One means mother in several languages, and the other means moon. Inspired in part by Greek and Norse mythology, plus works by Mozart and Shakespeare, the show is conceived as “a tribute to the work and voice of women.” Visit cirquedusoleil.com. Lynn Trimble



Aziz Ansari

It’s difficult to discuss Aziz Ansari without addressing the elephant in the room. In the days leading up to the comedian’s Road to Nowhere tour, the Parks and Recreation actor has been performing a series of pop-up shows addressing the allegations of sexual misconduct featured in an article on Babe.net last year. Cultural critics have been quick to point out that unlike other stand-ups, Ansari at least seems willing to discuss how to move forward instead of deflecting or reacting with anger.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $38.50 to $68.50. For more information, visit comericatheatre.com. Jason Keil



Meet the music man. Courtesy of ASU

Flavio Venturini

Brazil is famous for many things: Carnival, the Amazon rainforest, a giant Art Deco Jesus, and soccer legend Pelé. But it’s got a rich musical history as well, including bossa nova, samba, and more modern genres you might not associate with the South America country. Get schooled at ASU, when Brazilian singer and songwriter Flavio Venturini plays some of his most popular songs and talks about his Brazilian music roots on Wednesday, March 27. Venturini was part of an iconic musical movement called Clube da Esquina (“Corner Club”) in the ’80s. The long list of people who’ve recorded his songs include Pat Metheny, Peter Gabriel, and Stefanie Lai. The free event happens from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Gold Room, 201 East Orange Street, Tempe. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Up close with "Scandinavian Pain." Lynn Trimble

Through a Glass Darkly

Alice went through the looking glass, but something far more disturbing happened to Karin, the lead character in Ingmar Bergman’s Through a Glass Darkly. The 1961 film, which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, imagines a family vacationing on a remote island, where life is far from idyllic. Karin hears voices, and her dad’s a writer who decides to use them for his own literary pursuits. As Karin’s condition deteriorates, so does the family. See for yourself during a 6 p.m. screening on Wednesday, March 27. It’s part of the Scandinavian Pain Film Series at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $5. Stay after to see the “Scandinavian Pain” exhibit that continues through April 14. Visit phxart.org. Lynn Trimble