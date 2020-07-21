Five Virtual Events in Metro Phoenix to Check Out This Week

We're almost a month into summer, and there's still not a lot to do out there in the world. If you're still spending a lot of time at home due to the heat and the pandemic, here are five virtual events to entertain yourself with this week.

EXPAND Del Rey Books

Josh Malerman in Conversation With Joe Hill 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23



Bird Box, the Netflix movie that launched 1,000 Sandra Bullock memes, was based on a novel by Josh Malerman. Now, Malerman is back with Malorie, a sequel to Bird Box that picks up the action of the story 12 years later. Malerman will discuss Malorie in a Zoom event with Joe Hill, author of Heart-Shaped Box and NOS4A2. Expect a witty and thoughtful discussion of tension and horror.

The event is presented by Changing Hands Bookstore, and is free, but you have to register to get the Zoom link. Visit the Changing Hands website for information on how to participate and details on how you can buy a signed copy of Malorie.

EXPAND ASU Art Museum has its virtual doors open. Jorge Mariscal Valle

Masterpieces at Midday Noon Thursday, July 23

We love the ASU Art Museum because of its thought-provoking exhibits, and because admission is free. The doors are temporarily closed, but museum staff are still providing free programming. Masterpieces at Midday is an ongoing series in which museum staff, ASU faculty, students, artists and community members discuss artworks in the unversity's Ceramics Research Center Open Storage.

Thursday's topic is "David Gilhooly, Frogs and Dogs" with Curator of Education Andrea Feller. Find more information, including the Zoom link, here.

Have a drink and a story with Marshall Shore. Miachelle D Photography

Arizona History Happy Hour 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Everything's better with cocktails, right? Marshall Shore will host the 14th installment of Arizona History Happy Hour this week. Join Shore and guest Joseph Benesh from Arizona Citizens for the Arts for interesting tidbits and curiosities from Arizona's past, plus music and more. The official drink of the evening is the Dark and Stormy, the recipe for which can be found on Shore's Facebook page. The event is co-presented with Arizona Citizens for the Arts and AARP Arizona, and can be found on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Turn your eyes toward the stars (through your computer screen). Allexxandar/ Shutterstock, Inc.

Virtual Stargazing Live 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 24

Get an up close and personal look at the heavens on Friday with an online astronomy event presented by Fountain Hills Community Services. Amateur astronomer Ted Blank will lead a live Zoom skywatch broadcast from his backyard observatory. If you tune in, you might see Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and its rings, and possibly even fainter objects. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information and the Zoom link.

Get your thinking cap on. Lynn Trimble

Trivia Night @ SMoCA 7 p.m. Friday, July 24

In the pre-pandemic days, trivia night at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art was always a popular to-do. The museum is continuing the tradition on Friday with a virtual installment of the event. Local comedian Anwar Newton will host the evening of fun and competition. Cost is $10, and tickets can be purchased here.