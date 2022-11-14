Metro Phoenix's Best Things to Do This Week: Richard Dawkins, CALA Crossfade LAB

Looking for something to do this week? You’ve got some options, including attending brainy discussions, watching the Phoenix Suns take it to a Western Conference rival, or witnessing provocative performance art at Crescent Ballroom.
Read on for more details or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online calendar for more events happening around the Valley from Monday, November 14, to Thursday, November 17.
Tuesday Night Classics: Good Will Hunting
Back in the early- to mid-'90s, childhood buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were a pair of struggling actors looking to get their screenplay Good Will Hunting, the tale of a troubled math genius from South Boston dealing with his emotional issues, made into a movie. It eventually did and became a monster hit, turning Damon and Affleck into household names (and Academy Award winners for best screenplay), nabbing $225.9 million at the box office, and earning the late Robin Williams (who played a shrink in the film) an Oscar. The 1997 flick will celebrate its 25th anniversary next month, and Harkins Theatres will get a jump on the festivities when it shows Good Will Hunting this week as a part of its “Tuesday Night Classics” series. How do you like them apples? It screens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, at 17 Harkins locations across the Valley. Admission is $5 per person. Click here for a list of theaters. Benjamin Leatherman
If you’re a firm believer in facts – particularly those that are scientifically proven, clearly documented, or grounded in reality — the nonstop assault on reason and knowledge in recent years has been torturous. Renowned biologist, author, and science popularizer Richard Dawkins likely feels the same way, as he’s been fighting superstitions, half-truths, and outright lies with cold, hard facts for most of his life. He’s scheduled to hold an in-person conversation with theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street. Topics will include Dawkins’ newest books (Flights of Fancy and Books Do Furnish a Life), and other brainy subject matter. It's part of a two-night event at the venue being put on by the Origins Project Foundation. Tickets are $20 to $75 for students and teachers, $40 to $80 for general admission, $150 for premium admission, and $250 for VIP admission. Two-night packages (which include tickets to the Nobel Panel: A Stellar Night of Cosmology discussion) are also available for $60 to $120 for general admission, $187.50 for premium admission, and $300 for VIP. Benjamin Leatherman
Nobel Panel: Probing the Mysteries of the Universe
Science geeks and astronomy lovers who like to witness another cerebral talk will want to check out this panel discussion on Wednesday, November 16, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, focusing on humanity’s place in the cosmos. It's also put on by the Origins Project Foundation and a number of Nobel Award-winning scientists will participate, including experimental physicist Barry Barish, NASA senior astrophysicist John Mather, and gravitation theorist Kip Thorne. The discussion starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $50 for students and teachers, $40 to $80 for general admission, $100 for premium admission, and $250 for VIP admission. Two-night packages (which include tickets to the Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss discussion) are also available for $60 to $120 for general admission, $187.50 for premium admission, and $150 for VIP. Benjamin Leatherman
November is turning out to be a month of ups and downs for the Phoenix Suns. They may have thrashed the Minnesota Timberwolves twice and torched the Portland Trailblazers by 20 points, but during a recent road swing through the Eastern Conference, the Suns sustained losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. This week, Phoenix returns home for a game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, November 16, at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street. The defending NBA champs are having a rough go of it recently (partially due to injuries) and have lost seven of their last 10 games. They’ve already been toppled by the Suns once this season (losing a 29-point blowout last month), and basketball oddsmakers are predicting they won’t fare much better this week. The tipoff is at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $74. Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix’s CALA Alliance has been bringing art conversations out of traditional art space and into community venues, giving people with diverse backgrounds and interests new ways to spend time together inspired by mutual respect and the power of sharing stories. During a series of Crossfade LAB events at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, moderated by local creative Josh Kun in recent years, community members have experienced facilitated conversations between artists working in multiple genres and created their own conversations around issues including immigration, queer experience, and cultural appropriation. The latest Crossfade LAB event takes place at the venue on Wednesday, November 16. Cuban-born performance artist Carlos Martiel and New York-based soulful jazz/funk musician Xenia Rubinos are scheduled to perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Phoenix New Times
