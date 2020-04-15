Visit Your Favorite Creative Spaces Online

It's often said that necessity is the mother of invention. But we prefer to think of creativity as the mother of innovation. Arts and cultural venues around the Valley are finding fresh ways to share their offerings through social media and other online platforms.

Here's a sampling of ways you can enjoy arts and culture online amid COVID-19 public health concerns, ranging from coloring sheets designed by metro Phoenix artists to behind-the-scenes conversations with local creatives.

ASU Art Museum

ASU Art Museum is offering storytimes, at-home art activity guidance, and exhibition highlights through its website and social media platforms. Current exhibits feature ceramic art, a sound art project exploring animals and migration, and more.

EXPAND Arizona Theatre Company's recent production of The Legend of Georgia McBride. Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company is using social media and other platforms to share creative content organized into four virtual rooms. Look for play readings and workshops in the "Blackbox Room," conversations with creatives in the "Green Room," discussions about theater and community issues in the "Rehearsal Room," and educational offerings by theater professionals in the "Classroom."

Artlink

Artlink created a virtual tour of its Art Detour exhibition at Park Central Mall, which features works created by pairs of artists working in collaboration. The exhibit features more than two dozen artists working in diverse mediums ranging from sculpture to fashion. You can view the exhibit on the Artlink website.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona is presenting creative content on Facebook — including storytimes with professional dancers reading dance-inspired children’s books and live discussions about topics such as dance and wellness.

Desert Botanical Garden is helping people explore nature online. Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden has a blog called Your Garden at Home, where you can find videos of plants in bloom, desert-themed activities, coloring pages with desert imagery, behind-the-scenes images and interviews, virtual garden background for your Zoom meetings, and more.

Eye Lounge

Eye Lounge has posted images from artworks in its current exhibition on its website. The exhibit, which is titled “20/20 Insight,” features works by the 11 members of the artist collective based in Roosevelt Row, who work in diverse mediums, including ceramics, fiber, and photography.

Heard Museum

The Heard Museum is posting "Heard from Home" offerings on the education portion of its website, where you can find videos ranging from performances to artist workshops. The museum is also providing online children's activities and reading materials.

Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum has created online galleries so visitors can explore artworks in its collection organized by categories such as Asian art, fashion design, Latin American art, and photography. The collection includes several works by artists based in metro Phoenix, including Angela Ellsworth and Annie Lopez. Also look for virtual visits, art trivia, and musical offerings on the museum’s social media and online platforms.

Phoenix Zoo

Phoenix Zoo has launched Digital Safari offerings that you can explore through its website and social media. Featured content includes animal photos, presentations by zookeepers, trail walks, and animal-themed crafts and activities.

Practical Art

Practical Art has placed images of “The Twelfth Edition: Anniversary Group Show” on its website, where you can also download a free Practical Art coloring book. Both the exhibit and the coloring book feature works by more than three dozen artists based in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND Yuna Horie's artwork will be featured in a virtual exhibition for Scottsdale Arts. Scottsdale Arts

Scottsdale Arts

Scottsdale Arts recently launched Scottsdale Arts Connections, which features blogs highlighting exhibits and other creative experiences offered by its four branches. The blogs are titled Amplify (for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts), Inspire (for Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art), Immerse (for Scottsdale Public Art), and Spark (for Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation).

Taliesin West

Taliesin West has a 3-D tour of the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home on its website, and you can explore other Frank Lloyd Wright buildings through the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation website. The foundation is also offering virtual K-12 educational programming.