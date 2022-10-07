Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Chaos Theory, Spamalot, and More

There are roughly 72 hours each weekend, and they tend to fly by. If you want to make the most of your downtime, some planning might be in order. Here are some of the most notable things to do in metro Phoenix from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9, including the annual Chaos Theory group exhibit at Legend City Studios, the launch of Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production of Spamalot, and the Otsukimi Moon Viewing at the Japanese Friendship Garden.
Arizona Broadway Theatre is on a holy quest for laughs.
Arizona Broadway Theatre
Monty Python’s Spamalot
If you’re any kind of a Monty Python nerd, you’ve seen their cinematic quest for the Holy Grail dozens — if not hundreds — of times and likely have its best bits and lines memorized: The coconut shells. “Tis But A Scratch.” Tim the Enchanter. “Bring Out Your Dead!” The Trojan rabbit. Needless to say, the popular Broadway adaptation, which was “lovingly ripped off” from 1975's Monty Python and the Holy Grail, should be in your wheelhouse. Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 West Paradise Lane in Peoria, is staging a month-long run of the musical comedy starting on Friday, October 7. But if you go, please fight the urge to start spouting the dialogue along with the actors. Performances take place at 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays through November 6, with matinees at noon on Saturdays. Ticket costs vary, depending on the show date, seat location, and whether or not dinner is included. Visit ABT’s website for prices and other info. Benjamin Leatherman
Randy Slack with one of his paintings for a previous "Chaos Theory" exhibition.
Lynn Trimble
“Chaos Theory 22”
Randy Slack’s invitational “Chaos Theory” exhibit will return to Legend City Studios, 521 West Van Buren, from 6 p.m. to midnight. on Friday, October 7. For two decades, it’s been one of the largest group exhibitions in Arizona, drawing huge crowds of artists and art lovers along with people who just want to be part of the buzz. He’s invited 70 emerging and established creatives to participate and many of the artists chosen have a long history of participating in the show. Several have been instrumental in developing the downtown arts scene. That's one reason it's become such a local arts tradition, complete with plenty of interesting art but also conversations about the city's evolving cultural landscape. This year’s lineup includes works by Tara Logsdon, Colton Brock, Judith Dauncey, Luster Kaboom, Ashley Macias, Jeff Falk, Rachel Bess, Joe Willie Smith, Cheryl Juracich, Bruan Boner, Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Annie Lopez, and many more. Lynn Trimble
Peoria Spooktacular Outdoor Movie and Halloween Party
Halloween isn’t for another few weeks, but some folks are eager to get the party started early. To wit: This family-friendly celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at Fletcher Heights Park, 8135 West Lone Cactus Drive in Peoria, will offer outdoor festivities and fun. A costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, prizes, and kids activities will be offered during daylight hours, followed by a screening of 2021’s Ghostbusters Afterlife and a night market starting at dusk. Food trucks will also be available. Admission to the event is free and more details can be found here. Benjamin Leatherman
Throwback to Otsukimi, the Japanese Moonviewing Festival, in 2017.
Japanese Friendship Garden
Otsukimi Moon Viewing
Enjoy a Japanese custom right here in Phoenix, as the Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, celebrates the full moon and harvest season with its moon-viewing festival called Otsukimi. It’s a chance to stroll along peaceful garden paths, enjoying Japanese arts and culture along with sake and snacks. Festival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Expect a robust lineup of activities including haiku poetry, calligraphy, flower arranging, bamboo art installations, kimono and candle art displays, and traditional Japanese musical performances. Timed tickets are $30 for the general public, and you need to get them online before attending. Then prepare to unwind amid the garden’s exquisite landscape. Lynn Trimble
Local car builders and anime fans will gather at WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend.
Martin Kruk
BeMySecret Cars and Anime Con
A new, animated style of vehicle customization is cruising metro Phoenix's roadways and car shows — itasha, a fusion of the anime and automobile-tuning lifestyles. Auto customizers adhere larger-than-life sticker decals of their favorite anime characters onto their rides. While itasha loosely translates to "painful" in Japanese, the word brings joy to folks who witness custom-designed cars emblazoned with Sailor Moon, Pokémon, Demon Slayer, and other anime-inspired graphics. Local car builders, many from the itasha group, are prepping for Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, when they'll all connect at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, for the BeMySecret Cars and Anime Con. Add cosplayers to the mix, and this is one of the first-of-its-kind events in metro Phoenix. Tickets are $30 to $35 per day and $50 for both days. Mike Madriaga
