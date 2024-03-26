What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Arizona won't be within the eclipse's path of totality across North America, which will stretch from Texas to Maine and into Canada. As a result, local skywatchers will only see a partial solar eclipse.
Astronomers estimate that Arizonans will observe approximately 55% to 70% percent of the sun being obscured by the moon on April 8, depending on their location. (Here in Phoenix, it’ll be around 64%.)
Claude Haynes of the East Valley Astronomy Club says local skywatchers will see the sun become a crescent during the eclipse’s maximum point.
“Arizona will get to a taste of it, but it's not going to be the same as a total eclipse,” Haynes says. “The sun is going to be less bright for a short period, like an hour or so. That's it.”
Haynes says it will still be worth seeing, particularly because the next solar eclipse in the U.S. isn’t until 2044.
“I don’t want to be a total downer, because eclipses are always interesting to experience, even if you're not in (the path of totality) because it's unusual and the next eclipse won't happen for another 20 years," Haynes says.
Here’s when the solar eclipse will be visible in Phoenix and other locations around Arizona, as well as info on how to view it safely.
When to see the solar eclipse in Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:08:22 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:20:01 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:02 p.m.
Tucson, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:06:24 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:19:33 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:02 p.m.
Flagstaff, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:12:45 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:23:40 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:37:35 p.m.
Prescott, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:10:38 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:21:21 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:16 p.m.
Bisbee, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:05:27 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:19:41 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:37:22 p.m.
Yuma, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:04:53 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:14:59 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:28:49 p.m.