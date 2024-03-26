 What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix, Arizona? | Phoenix New Times
What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Want to see the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other parts of Arizona on April 8? Here's when to look.
March 26, 2024
You won't get to see a total solar eclipse in Phoenix on April 8.
Jongsun Lee/Unsplash
When a total solar eclipse graces the skies over the U.S. on April 8, Arizona residents will get to witness the awe-inspiring celestial spectacle. Well, part of it, at least.

Arizona won't be within the eclipse's path of totality across North America, which will stretch from Texas to Maine and into Canada. As a result, local skywatchers will only see a partial solar eclipse.

Astronomers estimate that Arizonans will observe approximately 55% to 70% percent of the sun being obscured by the moon on April 8, depending on their location. (Here in Phoenix, it’ll be around 64%.)

Claude Haynes of the East Valley Astronomy Club says local skywatchers will see the sun become a crescent during the eclipse’s maximum point.

“Arizona will get to a taste of it, but it's not going to be the same as a total eclipse,” Haynes says. “The sun is going to be less bright for a short period, like an hour or so. That's it.”

Haynes says it will still be worth seeing, particularly because the next solar eclipse in the U.S. isn’t until 2044.

“I don’t want to be a total downer, because eclipses are always interesting to experience, even if you're not in (the path of totality) because it's unusual and the next eclipse won't happen for another 20 years," Haynes says.

Here’s when the solar eclipse will be visible in Phoenix and other locations around Arizona, as well as info on how to view it safely.

When to see the solar eclipse in Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:08:22 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:20:01 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:02 p.m.

Tucson, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:06:24 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:19:33 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:02 p.m.

Flagstaff, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:12:45 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:23:40 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:37:35 p.m.

Prescott, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:10:38 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:21:21 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:35:16 p.m.

Bisbee, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:05:27 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:19:41 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:37:22 p.m.

Yuma, Arizona
Start of the Partial Eclipse: 10:04:53 a.m.
Maximum Point of Eclipse: 11:14:59 a.m.
End of Partial Eclipse: 12:28:49 p.m.
click to enlarge
Checking out the 2017 solar eclipse at Arizona State University.
Benjamin Leatherman

Is it bad to look directly at the solar eclipse?

Yes, if it's without proper eye protection. Looking directly at any solar eclipse with the naked eye or without adequate eye protection or a specialized viewer can cause permanent damage to your peepers.

How do you view the solar eclipse safely?

Forget about ordinary sunglasses. You’ll need eyewear or a viewing device with lenses that are dark enough to comply with the ISO 12312-2 standards mandated by the American Astronomical Society to safely look at the sun. Welders’ goggles with a safety rating of 14 or higher are acceptable if you’ve got some available. (If not, you can purchase a pair for $20 or more at local hardware or home supply stores.)

Where can I get solar eclipse glasses in Arizona?

Big box retailers like Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot are selling disposable eclipse glasses approved for use. The Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., will host a viewing party on April 8 and will have free glasses available.
