Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Georgine Boomer House, featured on a past Modern Phoenix Home Tour.
Alison King

What to See at Modern Phoenix Week 2020

Robrt L. Pela | March 12, 2020 | 6:00am
A celebration of midcentury architecture and design, Modern Phoenix Week begins this Friday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 22. For a complete schedule of Modern Phoenix Week events or to register for these events, visit modernphoenix.net. Below, a selected list of events to check out.

Now What?!: Advocacy, Activism and Alliances in American Architecture Since 1969: An exhibition by ArchiteXX examining the little-known history of architects and designers working to further the causes and movements of the past 50 years. Free. March 12 to April 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, ASU Herberger School for the Arts, Design North, 810 South Forest Mall, Tempe.

Charles Phoenix: Mid-Century is My Muse!: A live slideshow celebrating classic and kitschy American life, narrated by the maven of mid-century pop culture. $40. Friday, March 13, 7 p.m., Third Street Theater, 1202 North Third Street.

Midcentury in the Desert: A closing reception of Royse Contemporary’s exhibit of photorealistic oil paintings by Cam DeCaussin and black and white photography by Marilyn Szabo. Free. Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m., 7077 East Main Street, Scottsdale.

City Dreamers: A screening of this new documentary film profiling four trailblazing women architects, followed by a panel discussion with architect Taz Khatri and a panel of urbanists. $9 advance, $12 at the door. Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m., Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street.

Unlearning with Professor Alison King: The Modern Phoenix cofounder will walk participants through Bauhaus-inspired exercises designed to unlock creativity. Donation. Wednesday, March 18, 5:45 pm, Design Within Reach, 15059 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

Research Your Midcentury Home: Historian Donna Reiner will instruct a small group about how to use local resources and online databases to learn more about a single house or a whole neighborhood. $20. Saturday, March 21, 1:30 p.m., Park Central, 3121 North Third Avenue.

Modern Phoenix Home Tour: Offers access to a dozen midcentury and contemporary modern homes along the Central Avenue corridor. Sold out, but ticket giveaways are happening on social media and at sponsored events, and wait-list tickets may become available. $45. Sunday, March 22, 1 to 6 p.m.

 
Robrt L. Pela has been a weekly contributor to Phoenix New Times since 1991, primarily as a cultural critic. His radio essays air on National Public Radio affiliate KJZZ's Morning Edition.

