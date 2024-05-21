When is the next full moon? Here’s when to see May’s Flower Moon

May’s full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, will occur on Thursday, May 23. It won’t be your only opportunity to see Earth’s only natural satellite glowing a full luminosity, though. The moon will also appear full from Tuesday night through early Friday evening.
The full moon in May has a certain significance, as it represents the peak of springtime and the season of growth and renewal.
Here's everything to know about the full moon in May, why it's called the Flower Moon and when you can see it in Arizona.