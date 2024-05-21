When is the next full moon? Here’s when to see May’s Flower Moon

What is the Flower Moon?



click to enlarge The moon over Arizona will be bright from Tuesday through Friday. Melanie Magdalena/Unsplash

Skywatchers will have another chance to see a spectacular nighttime sight overhead this month.May’s full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, will occur on Thursday, May 23. It won’t be your only opportunity to see Earth’s only natural satellite glowing a full luminosity, though. The moon will also appear full from Tuesday night through early Friday evening.The full moon in May has a certain significance, as it represents the peak of springtime and the season of growth and renewal.Here's everything to know about the full moon in May, why it's called the Flower Moon and when you can see it in Arizona.Any full moon occurring in May is known as a “Flower Moon” because of the large amounts of blossoming flora this month. It’s also been called the “Corn Planting Moon” or “Milk Moon” in various Farmer’s Almanacs.The full moon in May symbolizes renewal and the vibrant growth of springtime. The lunar event, which is rooted in Native American and other traditional cultures, reflects the awakening of nature and the season of renewal and growth.The full moon in May 2024 will occur on Thursday, May 23. According to NASA, it will also appear nearly full from Tuesday evening through Friday evening, which will allow you a little flexibility for viewing.May’s full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, will occur beginning at 6:53 a.m. on Thursday.The current forecast calls for completely clear skies from Tuesday through Friday, which means there zero clouds to obscure your view of the moon.Nope, since the moon will be quite prominent and will hard to miss. That being said, you could use either a telescope or a pair of binoculars to get a closer view of some of the moon’s craters or other features.