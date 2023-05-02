May the Fourth be with you: Where to celebrate Star Wars Day 2023 in Phoenix

We’re also on the cusp of Star Wars Day, the annual celebration of the franchise that takes place every year on May 4 (as in “May the Fourth be with you”).
It’s a major occasion for Star Wars fanatics and an excuse for local businesses to put on themed events, parties, sales or special menu items inspired by the legendary space opera saga.
This year is no exception, as there will be more than a dozen places around the Phoenix area where you can celebrate your love of Star Wars on Thursday, May 4. To paraphrase Darth Vader, it will be a day long remembered.
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
8034 North 19th Avenue
602-433-0255
1056 South Country Club Drive, Mesa
480-835-0505 Both of the Bookmans locations in the Valley will present Star Wars trivia contests and other themed activities on Thursday. The west Phoenix store will also offer crafts for kids and discounts for any patron dressed in Star Wars costumes or apparel. A timed “Lego Build-Off Challenge” is also planned, and local artist Russ Kazmierczak will create Jedi caricatures from 6 to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the Mesa store will feature a drawing for Star Wars items and exclusives. More details on each event are available here.
Bricks & Minifigs Gilbert
4024 East Guadalupe Road, #103, Gilbert
480-588-3953 Plastic playthings have been a big part of Star Wars fandom ever since the first Kenner action figures were produced back in 1978. So it's only fitting that this local toy store, which specializes in Lego products, will celebrate May the Fourth by offering a variety of special deals and limited-availability Star Wars items. There will also be a free-build session. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
C2 Tactical
7000 East Mayo Boulevard, #1050
8475 South Emerald Drive, Tempe
480-588-8802Range fees at both of C2’s two Valley locations will be only $4 on May 4 for anyone wearing Star Wars attire or costume. Imperial Stormtroopers needn’t bother showing up, though, since masks aren’t allowed (and they’ve got poor marksmanship skills to boot). Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Casual Pint
4626 North 16th Street
623-398-3636 The folks at the central Phoenix location of The Casual Pint will have nightly Star Wars activities through May 4, as well as beers inspired by the franchise on tap. A trivia night for prizes will take place on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 7 p.m. Come back on Wednesday, May 3, for a Grogu-themed “paint and sip” session from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $40 per person and includes art supplies, instruction and a free beer of your choice. The saga concludes on Thursday with rounds of music bingo featuring Star Wars film scores and other fun. More details are available here.
ComicX
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #95
480-306-6780 Star Wars is one of the many fandoms celebrated at this geeky Desert Ridge Marketplace eatery, as evidenced by the life-size R2-D2 and Darth Vader statues you’ll encounter inside. The Force will flow even stronger at ComicX this week, as every purchase made by patrons through May 4 includes entry into a raffle for such prizes as Star Wars Lego sets or copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. (Members of the local geek social group Blue Ribbon Army will score two entries, as well as a 20 percent discount on their bill.) Stop by on Thursday for appearances by professional cosplayers from 6 to 8 p.m., themed cocktails and mocktails and a “Jedi Training Camp” from 7 to 8 p.m.
Endgame
1233 South Alma School Road, Mesa
480-331-1809 Did you happen to dig the bass-drenched bangers featured in that one nightclub scene from Andor? If so, you’ll hear similarly low-end tracks blasting from Endgame's sound system during its Star Wars-themed dance party on Thursday night. Chicago-based electronic dance music producer MeSo of the Spicy Bois collective will perform a headlining set of heavy bass, hybrid trap, and “deep wubs.” The lineup will also include sets by J1NKY, ASH-B, CATVR, and other DJs with droid-like monikers. The party starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance.
Hammer & Stain Tempe
7420 S Rural Rd Suite B4, Tempe
602-726-9794 This DIY creative studio will offer a Star Wars-inspired workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday where the public can paint, stain or decorate a variety of adorable and geeky premade art projects adorned with Death Stars, lightsabers or even Princess Leia's hair-buns. The cost is $38 per person with additional fees for frames and hangers. Complete details are available on the Hammer & Stain website.
Kitsune Brewing Company
3321 East Bell Road
602-245-8593 Kitsune’s brewmeisters took a few cues from the Star Wars universe for a pair of themed craft beers, both of which will be on tap or available in a four-pack of cans for $25 on May 4. There’s the 3.8 percent ABV Raspberry Blue Sour Bantha Milk, a fruit brew that Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru would’ve gladly drank to help take the edge off Luke’s nonstop whining. And fans of The Mandalorian will want to try the newly released Grogu-inspired green sour This Is the Way, which is made with tangerine and cara cara orange. Kitsune will be open from 3 to 9 p.m.
Myke's Pizza and Cider Corps Taproom
31 South Robson, #103, Mesa
480-687-8526Set course for this Mesa space occupied by both Myke's Pizza and Cider Corps for multiple nights of intergalactic fun this week. A Star Wars trivia night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at Cider Corps with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Themed slushies will be available for purchase throughout the evening and throughout the week. Two nights later, Myke’s will offer Star Wars-inspired specials, a costume contest, and a special DJ set. Get more details here.
Pigtails Cocktail Bar
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #46-1405
480-500-5358The Force is strong with local artist Cinque Smith, as his astounding and colorful creations frequently incorporate characters like Anakin Skywalker, Kylo Ren, and Din Djarin. See them for yourself inside Pigtails during “Art & Cocktails: Star Wars Edition” at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Themed specialty cocktails will be served and Smith will create a live painting throughout the evening. Several of his works will also be raffled off. Tickets are $30 per person and include two cocktails and a raffle ticket.
SanTan Spirit House
8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-917-8700Stop by SanTan Spirit House on Thursday and you’ll quickly discover its staff and owners are just as into Star Wars as you are, if not more so. There are subtle references to the films throughout the place, including a few LEGO creations above each of its bars. And on Wednesday night, Star Wars fans of legal drinking age can meet a stormtrooper or paint their own pint-sized Death Star. Custom cocktails riffing on Star Wars — including such creations as “Drop It Like It’s Hoth,” “Yoda’s Swamp Water,” and “Rye-Lo Ren” — will also be available for purchase. Sessions will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 per person, per session, plus a two-drink minimum.
Walter Station Brewery
4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402 If the sum total of your Star Wars knowledge rivals the data filling the Jedi Archives, your brainpower will come in handy on Thursday evening at Walter Station. A Star Wars trivia night will be inside the brewery starting at 6 p.m. with questions covering the first eight films from the Skywalker saga, as well as Rogue One and Solo. Walter Station gift cards will be awarded as prizes for first, second and third place. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and an online RSVP is required.
The Westin Tempe
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885See how the other half of the galaxy lives at a stylish Star Wars Day affair from 5 to 10 p.m. at the hotel's Skysill Rooftop Lounge. Patrons can make out like Lando Calrissian with some posh prizes: A trivia competition will feature the grand prize of a $100 gift card to the Westin’s three in-house concepts (including Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits and Cup of Joe Market Café) while the best costume will be awarded a one-night stay at the hotel (judging is at 8 p.m.). Themed cocktails like the “Mace Windu” (a mix of Hanson’s Organic Meyers Lemon Vodka, desert pear, lemon juice, and Fever Tree club soda) and the “Droid Oil” (made from Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Disaronno, Luxardo simple syrup, and Death Star-shaped ice cubes) can be had for $15 each.