Belles of the Silver Ball: Women Fuel Pinball's Rising Popularity in Phoenix

The Force is strong with Tracy Lindbergh when she’s playing pinball. That’s what the 40-year-old Chandler resident is doing at this exact moment — and doing it phenomenally. Lindbergh hunches over the controls of a high-tech Star Wars pinball machine at StarFighters Arcade in Mesa on a recent Saturday and is on target like a proton torpedo fired from Luke Skywalker’s X-wing.

Her hands repetitively tap and slap on the flipper buttons on either side of the game as a silver steel ball ricochets around a playfield adorned with pictures of Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Darth Vader. The dramatic strains of “The Imperial March” roar as a cannonade of multicolored lights flash and Lindbergh racks up millions of points. Every so often, she uses her diminutive frame to give subtle nudges to the 280-pound machine for some extra English to get the ball to roll her way.

A few minutes of intense action later, the ball slips past the flippers and into the drain. Game over. Final score: 256,960,850.

“I’ll be honest, I could’ve done better,” Lindbergh says sheepishly. Not many players, male or female, can. Lindbergh is at the forefront of a surge of interest in pinball — especially among women. She’s currently one of the top 10 female players in the world according to the International Flipper Pinball Association, one of the organizations overseeing competitive pinball. She’s also the founder of the Phoenix chapter of Belles & Chimes, a worldwide women’s-only pinball club. Her Star Wars game today is part of a monthly tournament she organizes at StarFighters. (She finished second.)

For Lindbergh, an assistant to the president of the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, pinball isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. In addition to overseeing Belles & Chimes Phoenix, she runs a few other local tournaments each month and travels to competitions around the country with her husband, Mark, two or three times a year.

This weekend, they’ll be at ZapCon, the annual arcade and pinball convention at the Mesa Convention Center from Saturday, May 4, to Sunday, May 5, where Tracy will help run IFPA-sanctioned tournaments for women. As many as 50 female players are expected to compete. She’ll also be competing in two other tournaments at the event.

It will be just another pinball adventure that they’ve experienced during their relationship. They even bonded over pinball early on, she says. “When Mark and I met, we started going out to bars and trying to find pinball machines, since we both liked playing,” Lindbergh says. “It was just this fun pastime for us.”

They’ve also become collectors. Their Chandler home is outfitted with more than a dozen different machines they’ve purchased over the last decade.

“I sometimes even dream about playing pinball,” she jokes. It seems fitting, considering she’s had a dream career as a competitive pinball player. Last year, she tied for fifth place in the IFPA Women’s World Pinball Championship in Las Vegas.

EXPAND Chandler resident Tracy Lindbergh, one of the top 10 female pinball players in the world. Benjamin Leatherman

Not bad for someone who only got into competitive pinball six years ago. In 2013, the couple had a chance encounter with IFPA men’s world champion Andrei Massenkoff at the Pacific Pinball Museum in San Francisco. He got them hooked on competing at the highest levels.

“He chatted with us and told us all about it, and I was fascinated,” Tracy Lindbergh says. “I’d played in high school and was always drawn to it, but we never knew competitive pinball even existed. I don’t know how we missed it. We were always playing pinball, but somehow we never realized there was this whole other world.”

She immediately dived in. The couple began making monthly trips to Tucson to play at D&D Pinball, Arizona’s only exclusively pinball joint at the time. They also began attending ZapCon, the annual arcade game and pinball convention, which had launched the year before.

Lindbergh is also helping other women seek pinball glory. Belles & Chimes’ Phoenix chapter, which Lindbergh launched in 2017, currently has more than 25 members — and they’re a diverse bunch. Teens, millennials, Gen-Xers, middle-aged women, and even retirees participate in the club.

“We have a wide variety of women that come out to play pinball with us,” Lindbergh says. And they’re learning the finer points of the game while doing so.

“A big part of Belles & Chimes is helping you play and learning what the rules are and how to become a better player,” she says. No one has to worry about being embarrassed by poor performance. “It’s a really encouraging environment while getting you used to the competitive nature of tournament play,” she adds.

Phoenix Mirrors a National Trend

Pinball has been experiencing a major resurgence in popularity, and not just in cultural hubs like L.A., New York City, or Portland, Oregon. Pinball fever has spread to the Valley in recent years, and signs of the outbreak are everywhere. Participation in local pinball leagues and tournaments has increased severalfold. Owners of local arcades and game bars tell Phoenix New Times they’ve seen a major spike in pinball participants.

Hundreds of people flock to StarFighters, the retro-themed Mesa arcade, every weekend to play pinball, for instance. According to co-owners Steve Thomas and Mike Lovato, the turnout has increased steadily since they first opened in 2014, and there’s been a larger number of people playing their 45 machines. As a matter of act, he credits pinball with helping fuel StarFighters’ popularity.