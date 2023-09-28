Best Champion of Latino Culture

With more than 42% of the population of Phoenix identifying as Hispanic or Latino, there's never been a time when Latino arts and culture have been a more integral part of the essence of the city. Founded in 2009, the Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center's stated mission is to "celebrate and promote the Latino presence in Arizona through arts, education and advocacy." How do they pursue that mission? Through events like dance performances, art exhibitions, street festivals and more. You can take an art class or make a purchase at the center's La Tiendita gift shop, but if you really want to support ALAC, you can vote yes in November 2023 on a $500 million general obligation bond program, $21 million of which is set aside for a building for the nonprofit organization, giving it a long-overdue permanent home from which to continue its essential work.