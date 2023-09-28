 Best Cheap Margaritas 2023 | Someburros | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Cheap Margaritas

Someburros

Margaritas are dangerous, y'all. Those tart little numbers go down so easily, and before you know it, your head feels funny and your wallet has taken a major hit. We can't help with your alcohol tolerance, but we know where you can go to get margs on the cheap. Local chain Someburros seems to be taking over the Valley — a dozen locations already, plus more on the way — and one of the reasons we love them is their happy hour specials. From 3-6 p.m., margaritas of the original and strawberry varieties are a measly $3, as are domestic and imported beers and a selection of snacks such as mini chimichangas, Mexican pizzas, nachos and cheese crisps. So the next time you feel like indulging in a margarita (or two, or more) without a huge tab, find a Someburros. But please, get a safe ride home.

Best Margaritas

Centrico

Pete Salaz

Margaritas are deceptively simple. The basic recipe is tequila, triple sec and lime juice, so what could go wrong? Unfortunately, a lot, given the multitudes of margaritas Valleywide that range from watery to overly puckery to fizzy, among other fatal flaws. That's why Centrico's are so stellar. This cheery, bright, bustling modern Mexican restaurant on the ground floor of the San Carlos Hotel mixes honest, fresh, perfectly balanced versions that are not too tart or sweet, thanks to an expertly blended sour mix. And while the drinks provide a buzz, the tequila doesn't wallop their smooth, enjoyable flavor. It's also appealing that the cocktails are available in several variations, including the sandía (watermelon), prickly pear, jamaica and more, so you won't get bored. Best of all, these delightful drinks are ideal with the roster of exquisitely executed Mexican classics, whether you're doing some day drinking with a plate of chilaquiles or sipping one with a plate of birria beef, chicken or chile verde enchiladas.

Best Agave Selection

Barcoa Agaveria

Tirion Boan

Upstairs, Barcoa is a lively cantina with string lights, fluttering papel picado and a food truck. Down a large staircase, customers descend into an underground lair dedicated to agave. The dark bar is a moody space filled with small tables surrounding a central bar. Within, bartenders shake and stir cocktails based on spirits from the spiky plant. There are dozens of varieties of tequilas on the menu, but this bar goes way beyond the familiar. Dip your toes into the worlds of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, bacanora and other agave distilates. Some are bright, others smoky or smooth. Barcoa serves these unique spirits mixed into cocktails or celebrated in flights that introduce customers to the lesser known varieties. If you don't know what to pick, a flight helps. But Barcoa offers 20 different flights, so be prepared to go downstairs and fall down the rabbit hole.

Best Tequila Selection

The Mission

Lauren Saria

For tequila fans, there's no better spot in the Valley than The Mission. The restaurant, which has locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Kierland Commons, has close to 100 different tequila options. The menu is helpfully broken down by category and price, including blanco, reposado, anejo, extra/premium and cristallino. Flights of each style are also available, each offering four pours so customers can determine their favorite. The price points range from $35 to $285, meaning sippers can choose to dip their toes in the world of tequila or dive straight into the deep end. The Mission also offers a large selection of cocktails made with tequila, including margaritas, mules and a bloody maria. The drinks pair perfectly with the swanky restaurant's modern Latin cuisine, which takes inspiration from Spain, Mexico and Central and South America.

Best Mexican Grocery Store

Los Altos Ranch Market

Timur Guseynov

Stepping into Los Altos Ranch Market is like opening the door to your favorite abuela's kitchen during the holidays. The scent of freshly baked conchas, empanadas and orejas beckon you to break every New Year's resolution. At $0.99 per sugary concoction, cheating on your diet will literally only cost a few pretty pennies. If you're in the mood for something more substantial, Los Altos' hot food section is the stuff dreams are made of — carnitas, enchiladas, rice, beans and most importantly, freshly made tortillas that are still warm when you get them. But there's so much more to explore than the ready-made food. Reasonably priced assorted meats and a staggeringly large selection of fresh produce also make Los Altos a go-to destination. Just make sure you snag a large agua fresca before you leave.

Best DÍa De Los Muertos Treasures

Mexican Arts Imports

At Mexican Arts Imports, you'll find textiles, jewelry, Talavera, Lupita dolls and everything in between. But the real star of the store is its collection of Día de Los Muertos goods. In the back of the store, large paintings that range from traditional to Chicano to modern feature calacas-clad subjects like Marilyn Monroe and Mexican beauties. Turn the corner and you'll bump into 2-foot-tall Day of the Dead statues complete with ghostly smiles and brightly colored clothing. For those looking for tchotchke-size items, Mexican Arts Imports has a staggering selection of clay figurines, painted pots and even mini ceramic Day of the Dead cats and dogs (our personal favorite). The only downside to a store visit is that it's impossible to walk away without seeing 100 things you can't live without.

Best Place to Buy a PiÑata

Dulceria la Bonita

No birthday celebration is complete without three things: cake, presents and beating the almighty hell out of a paper-mâché piñata. While you can always embrace your inner Martha Stewart and slap a passable piñata together with some tissue paper and glue, the easier option is to pop by one of Dulceria la Bonita's three Phoenix locations. At Dulceria, there is a piñata to suit every taste. Looking for Mario Brothers? They have it. Pokémon? They have it. A giant Coors beer bottle? You guessed it — they have it. There's even a large selection of traditional spherical-shaped options. Apart from the unparalleled selection, Dulceria is also the place to go for affordably priced Mexican and American candy to stuff into your newly purchased piñata.

Best Marketplace

Mercado De Los Cielos

Lauren Cusimano

A wild smorgasbord of sights, sounds and smells: That's the Mercado de los Cielos. The boutique marketplace inside Desert Sky Mall in the West Valley houses more than 200 vendors providing everything you can think of. It's where you can get a meal or a cold beverage. Need a haircut or a manicure? Is your phone screen broken? Do you need to buy a baby gift, an engagement ring, a safety vest for working outside, a Virgin of Guadalupe or some stylish new kicks? It's all at Mercado de los Cielos. Our advice is to allow plenty of time there when you visit; it's easy to lose track of time amid all that shopping.

Best Spanish-Language Bookstore

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

The impact Palabras Bilingual Bookstore has made on Phoenix's cultural landscape in its 13-year existence can't be overstated. From its beginnings in a Grand Avenue storefront to its current home at the Nurture House literary hub, Rosaura "Chawa" Magaña's business has always been more than just a great little bookstore. Besides a healthy selection of titles in a wide variety of genres, Palabras has been a haven and a meeting point for the Latino and artistic communities. It hosts events ranging from BIPOC open mic sessions and Tea and Typing Nights to bilingual children's storytime and monthly new moon pajama parties. Want to support one of Phoenix's most essential businesses? Next time you're in the mood for a new book, check out Palabras before opening the Amazon app.

Best Mexican Imports Store

Mercado Mexico

You may be looking for something specific when you walk into Mercado Mexico, a Mexican import shop in the town of Guadalupe. Perhaps you want some brightly colored tableware for dinners on your backyard patio, or a flaming heart wall decoration for your artistic friend's housewarming. But if we may give advice: Be open to the many treasures that may strike your fancy, and make sure to check out every aisle of the sprawling space. That's how we've ended up leaving with handpainted Christmas ornaments, big bottles of Mexican vanilla extract, terracotta planters for our houseplants, and oh-so-many other objects. Packed with a dizzying array of goods straight from south of the border, Mercado Mexico is truly a place to find everything you didn't know you needed.

