Best Latino Arts Hub

A First Friday wouldn't be complete without a stop at Xico Inc., an arts nonprofit housed in a historic building in downtown Phoenix. You may see a Día de Los Muertes-themed show or a collection of work by Latina and Indigenous women artists. But Xico is much more than a gallery stop. It was founded as Xicanindio in 1975 with the goal of promoting and supporting Latino and Indigenous artists, and almost 50 years later, it's still fulfilling its mission. It's worth stopping by more than once a month to hear an artist talk, take a class and generally bask in the creative atmosphere. Earlier this year, Conde Nast Traveler magazine named Xico a must-visit destination during a trip to Phoenix. We couldn't agree more.0x000A0x000A