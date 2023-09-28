Best Latino Arts Hub

There are plenty of places to go for a night of vigorous salsa dancing. But if you really want to take salsa seriously, there's nowhere quite like Latin night at The Duce. For several years now, the multifaceted entertainment hub has held its Latin night on Thursdays, with lessons at 0x000A8 p.m. and social dancing at 9 p.m. You're never just blindly figuring out the moves on your own; The Duce invites some of the best dancers in the city and state to teach you how to properly cut a rug. In that way, this Latin night is about attracting people of all backgrounds and skill levels and teaching them something fun and new. From there, the social dancing part lets you apply those lessons in a fun, stress-free environment where the only real requirement is that you just let loose and feel the moment. That right there is what we love about Latin night at The Duce: It's a true, unassuming celebration of this robust tradition and the power it has to connect people to each other, the city and much more. Just wear sturdy shoes and drink plenty of water.