Best Marketplace

A wild smorgasbord of sights, sounds and smells: That's the Mercado de los Cielos. The boutique marketplace inside Desert Sky Mall in the West Valley houses more than 200 vendors providing everything you can think of. It's where you can get a meal or a cold beverage. Need a haircut or a manicure? Is your phone screen broken? Do you need to buy a baby gift, an engagement ring, a safety vest for working outside, a Virgin of Guadalupe or some stylish new kicks? It's all at Mercado de los Cielos. Our advice is to allow plenty of time there when you visit; it's easy to lose track of time amid all that shopping.