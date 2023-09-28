Best Mexican Imports Store

You may be looking for something specific when you walk into Mercado Mexico, a Mexican import shop in the town of Guadalupe. Perhaps you want some brightly colored tableware for dinners on your backyard patio, or a flaming heart wall decoration for your artistic friend's housewarming. But if we may give advice: Be open to the many treasures that may strike your fancy, and make sure to check out every aisle of the sprawling space. That's how we've ended up leaving with handpainted Christmas ornaments, big bottles of Mexican vanilla extract, terracotta planters for our houseplants, and oh-so-many other objects. Packed with a dizzying array of goods straight from south of the border, Mercado Mexico is truly a place to find everything you didn't know you needed.