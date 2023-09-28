Best Mexican Restaurant

It's not just us who love the burritos at Testal. The James Beard Awards, known as the Oscars of food, named the Grand Avenue restaurant a semifinalist in its highly competitive national contest this year. The important thing to know about Testal is that the burritos probably aren't what you're used to. At the Chihuahuan-style restaurant, the burritos are small and open-ended. Does that mean they're messy? Absolutely. But having the bright red birria oil drip down your arm as you hungrily devour the delicacy is part of the fun. There are plenty of fillings to choose from, and we're partial to the rajas, a spicy mix of roasted poblano peppers, cream and cheese. Meat-filled options such as the red sauce pork Colorado and carne asada are also excellent choices. Start off with an order of chips to try out multiple different house salsas and cool off with a pinole, a creamy sip made from oats and corn. On certain evenings, the small patio takes on a life of its own with live music, DJs, karaoke and other entertainment.