Best Place to Buy a PiÑata

No birthday celebration is complete without three things: cake, presents and beating the almighty hell out of a paper-mâché piñata. While you can always embrace your inner Martha Stewart and slap a passable piñata together with some tissue paper and glue, the easier option is to pop by one of Dulceria la Bonita's three Phoenix locations. At Dulceria, there is a piñata to suit every taste. Looking for Mario Brothers? They have it. Pokémon? They have it. A giant Coors beer bottle? You guessed it — they have it. There's even a large selection of traditional spherical-shaped options. Apart from the unparalleled selection, Dulceria is also the place to go for affordably priced Mexican and American candy to stuff into your newly purchased piñata.