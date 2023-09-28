Best Tequila Selection

For tequila fans, there's no better spot in the Valley than The Mission. The restaurant, which has locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Kierland Commons, has close to 100 different tequila options. The menu is helpfully broken down by category and price, including blanco, reposado, anejo, extra/premium and cristallino. Flights of each style are also available, each offering four pours so customers can determine their favorite. The price points range from $35 to $285, meaning sippers can choose to dip their toes in the world of tequila or dive straight into the deep end. The Mission also offers a large selection of cocktails made with tequila, including margaritas, mules and a bloody maria. The drinks pair perfectly with the swanky restaurant's modern Latin cuisine, which takes inspiration from Spain, Mexico and Central and South America.