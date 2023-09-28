Best Vegan Mexican Food

Tacos Veganos looks like any of the modern taco spots in town. There's a quick service walk-up counter, a menu shown on flatscreen TVs hanging overhead, fridges filled with bottles of Jarritos soda, modern industrial decor painted bright hues and groups of friends sharing buckets of Modelos. But what sets this place apart is that the menu is entirely plant-based. Vegan food is a centuries-old tradition in Mexico, and this trendy taco spot blends the old and the new perfectly. Try the always-Instagrammable birria tacos waiting to be dunked in bright red consommé and scooped up with birria ramen noodles, or the colorful margaritas with Tajin rims and fresh fruit toppings. Dress up your dinner with an array of fresh and satisfying salsas for a meal that does not miss the meat.