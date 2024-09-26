facebook
News
Crime
Environment
Immigration
LGBTQ+
Police
Politics
Sports
Election
Food & Drink
Beer
Cocktails
Openings & Closings
Restaurant Guide
Restaurant Reviews
Top 100 Bars
Top 100 Restaurants
Arts & Culture
Film, TV & Streaming
History & Nostalgia
Outdoors
Photos
Sex & Love
Music
Concert Calendar
Festivals
Just Announced
Local Music
Photos
Touring Artists
Venues
Cannabis
Best of Phoenix
Readers' Poll: Vote Now!
Cannabis
Food & Drink
Fun & Games
Goods & Services
La Vida
Megalopolitan Life
Nightlife
Readers' Choice
Things To Do
Calendar
Events
Lists
Newsletters
More
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Flipbook Archive
Promotions & Free Stuff
Staff
Support Us
Where To Find Phoenix New Times In Print
Best Of Phoenix
Readers' Choice
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Steakhouse
Steak 44
Lauren Saria
5101 N. 44th St., Phoenix, 85018
Map
602-271-4400
www.steak44.com/
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Sushi
Harumi Sushi & Sake
114 W. Adams St., Suite C101, Phoenix, 85003
Map
602-258-0131
www.harumisushiaz.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Tacos
Taco Boy's
620 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, 85004
Map
602-675-3962
aztacoboys.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Wine Bar
Postino
3939 E. Campbell Ave., Phoenix, 85018
Map
602-852-3939
www.postinowinecafe.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Vegan Restaurant
UNIQ Burger
7730 E. McDowell Rd., Suite 108-B, Scottsdale, 85257
Map
480-664-7919
www.uniqburger.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Wings
Long Wong's 28th St
Shopping & Services
2812 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, 85016-8010
Map
602-224-5464
www.longwongs28st.com/
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Adult Store
Fascinations
10242 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, 85021
Map
602-943-5859
www.funlove.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Attorney
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys
2701 E. Camelback Road, #140, Phoenix, 85016
Map
602-977-1900
lernerandrowe.com/
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Bike Store
Landis Cyclery
712 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 85013
Map
602-388-8837
www.landiscyclery.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Bookstore
Changing Hands Bookstore
300 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85013
Map
602-274-0067
changinghands.com
Best Of Phoenix
®
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Megalopolitan Life
Best Political Penmanship
Austin Smith
Best Misogynist
Sonny Borrelli
Best Power Lesbian
Kris Mayes
Best Power Gay
Oscar De Los Santos
Best Mean Girl
Justine Wadsack
Best Republican
Stephen Richer
Best Democrat
Mark Kelly
Best Mic Drop
Paul Penzone
Best Day Drinkers
Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature
Best Anger Issues
Leezah Sun
Best Shot-Blocker
Katie Hobbs
Best Autograph Collection
Arizona Abortion Access Act Ballot Initiative
Best Activists
ASU Gaza Encampment
Best Failed Girl Boss Sellout
Kyrsten Sinema
Best Political Fail
Jevin Hodge
Best Resignation
Roger Smith
Best Dumpster Fire
Kari Lake
Best Policy Disaster
Attempted Abortion Ban
Best Wacko Political Race
8th Congressional District Republican Primary
Best Religious Nuttery
Anthony Kern
Best Act of Crass Favoritism
Rachel Mitchell
Best Act of Courage
Eva Burch
Best Political Parasite
Charlie Kirk
Best Enemy of Progress
Tom Horne
Best Failure to Protect and Serve
Gilbert Police Department
Best Show Trial
Austin Davis
Best Local Newsletter
Arizona Agenda
Best Source for LGBTQ+ News
Lookout Phoenix
Best TV Station for Local News
ABC15 Arizona
Best Instagram
Downtown Phoenix Inc.
Best Local TikTok
WildJoy Experiences
Best Local YouTube Series
Just Give Me Five
Best Radio Station
KRDP Community Radio (90.7 FM)
Best Art Museum
Phoenix Art Museum
Best Art Gallery
Lisa Sette Gallery
Best Pop-Up Art Show
'All In'
Best Art Festival
Canal Convergence
Best Outdoor Art
Oak Street Alley
Best Art at the Airport
'The Phoenix'
Best Art Along the Light Rail
'On a Journey with You'
Best Stuffed Animals
Trolls on Grand Avenue
Best First Friday Stop
Eye Lounge
Best Art Exhibit
'Modified Arts: A 25th Anniversary Group Invitational'
Best Political Exhibit
'Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising From Minneapolis to Phoenix'
Best Cultural Exhibit
'Barbie: A Cultural Icon'
Best Billboard
'Dictator Diaper Don Destroying Democracy'
Best Lowrider Painter
Efrain 'Bugs' Gonzales
Best Cosplayer
Rain
Best Breakdancer
Decoy Muñoz
Best Comic Artist
Albert Morales
Best Film Festival
Phoenix Film Festival
Best Hollywood Export
Emma Stone
Best Discount Movie Theater
Pollack Tempe Cinemas
Best Luxury Movie Theater
Landmark Theatres
Best Hope for the Phoenix Film Industry
Desert Studios Complex
Best Small Playhouse
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Large Playhouse
ASU Gammage
Best Queer Hangout
thems.
Best Writing Workshop
Ghost Poetry
Best New Gold Rush
Data Centers
Best One-Way Ticket to the Afterlife
Seventh Street/Seventh Avenue Suicide Lanes
Best Glimpse of a Robot-Controlled Future
Waymo Driverless Taxis
Best Guardians of Local History
Tempe History Museum
Best Discovery
John Milton's Handwritten Notes
Best Revitalization
The Abbey on Monroe
Best Save
Beadle House #6
Best Christmas Tradition
APS Electric Light Parade
Best Christmas House
Scary Christmas House
Best Halloween House
Haunted Graveyard Arizona
Best Fireworks Display
Fabulous Phoenix 4th at Steele Indian School Park
Fun & Games
Best Hike
Piestewa Peak
Best Intense Hike
Echo Canyon, Camelback Mountain
Best Hike With Views
Picketpost Mountain Trail
Best Picnic Trail
Lone Tree via Peralta Canyon
Best Sunset Hike
Lookout Mountain Loop
Best Place to Reconnect With Our Desert Roots
McDowell Sonoran Preserve
Best Place to Take an Out-of-Town Visitor
Hole in the Rock
Best Place to Mountain Bike
Dirt Road Trail, South Mountain Park Preserve
Best Walking Path
Murphy Bridle Path
Best Stairs
Victory Steps at Verrado
Best Urban Park
Margaret T. Hance Park
Best Slip and Fall
WM Phoenix Open
Best Male Athlete
Zac Gallen
Best Female Athlete
Brittney Griner
Best Little Sports Team That Could
Phoenix Rising
Best Use of a Singlet
Richard Figueroa
Best Place to Watch a Spring Training Game
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Best Secret Spot at Footprint Center
Hideaway Lounge
Best Disappearing Act
Arizona Coyotes
Best Eulogy
Todd Walsh
Best Sports Mascot
Sparky the Sun Devil
Best Scofflaws
ASU Athletics
Best Inability to Read the Room
Ken Kendrick
Best Inability to Be in the Room
Alex Meruelo
Place to Learn How to Putt
Putting World
Best Sports of the Future
Phoenix Esports
Best Future of Local Gaming
Velocity VR
Best Place to Keep a Kid Entertained
Children's Museum of Phoenix
Best Cat Cafe
PHX Cat Cafe
Best Interactive Art Activity
Spin Art Nation
Best Low-Key Date Night
Candlelight Concerts
Best Roller Rink
USA Skateland Mesa
Best Ice-Skating Rink
Ice Den Scottsdale
Best Go-Karts
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games
Best Waterpark
Golfland Sunsplash
Best Climbing Gym
Bouldering Project
Best Bowling Alley
Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center
Best Upscale Indoor Fun
Lane Park
Best Rage Room
Breakthrough Smash Room
Best Indoor Gun Range
Scottsdale Gun Club
Best Arcade
StarFighters Arcade
Best Casino
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain
Best Zoo
Phoenix Zoo
Best Aquarium
Sea Life Arizona
Best Rides
Castles N' Coasters
Best Pool Hall
JJ's Bar and Billiard
Best Public Pool
McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center
Best Public Pickleball Courts
Pecos Park
Best Stairway to Heaven
Estrella Star Tower
Best Staycation Spot
Arizona Biltmore
Best Excuse to Take Your Pants Off in Public
Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride
Best Place to See Classic Cars
Martin Auto Museum
Best Drift Car Show
Slangin' Smoke
Best Lowrider Show
Guadalupe Car Show
Goods & Services
Best Store Full of Surprises
Hawk Salvage
Best Bodega
Monsoon Market
Best Place to Shop If You're Missin' the Mitten
Michigan Marketplace
Best Tiny Things
Auntie Em's Miniatures
Best Record Store
Stinkweeds
Best New Record Store
Nile Records
Best Bookstore
Changing Hands Bookstore
Best Used Bookstore
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Best Book Sale
VNSA Used Book Sale
Best Pop-Up Market
Melrose Vintage Market
Best Boutique
Bunky Boutique
Best Place to Shop for Gifts
Frances
Best Upscale Party Supplies
UrbAna
Best Future of Fashion
Fair Trade With Redemption Market
Best Vintage Clothing
Antique Sugar
Best Men's Clothing
Cave + Post Trading Co.
Best Women's Clothing
Local Nomad
Best Costume Shop
JLS Costumes
Best Vintage T-Shirts
Wang's Vintage
Best Rave Gear
Rave Circus
Best High-End Sneaker Shop
Archive
Best Running Shop
Road Runner Sports
Best Place to Dress Like a Tennis Player
Arcadia Tennis Shop
Best Outdoors Store
Just Roughin' It Adventure Co.
Best Fireworks Store
San Tan Fireworks
Best Adult Shop
Groove
Best Smoke Shop
HQ Vape & Smoke
Best Place to Find Your Way
Wide World Maps & More!
Best Crystals
Everything Just Rocks
Best New Age Store
Fantasia Crystals
Best Baking Supplies
ABC Cake Decorating Supplies
Best Fabric Store
SAS Fabrics
Best Antiques Mall
The Brass Armadillo
Best Antique Store
Modern Manor
Best Midcentury Modern Furniture
Red Modern Furniture
Best Local Art
Practical Art
Best Shop for Arizona Merch
The Merchantile
Best Indigenous-Made Goods
Native Art Market
Best Bath and Body Goods
Strawberry Hedgehog
Best Art Supplies
Jerry's Artarama
Best Religious Supplies
Autom
Best Creepy Stuff
Curious Nature
Place for Vintage Pop Culture
3G Vintage
Best Store for Your Inner Dino Nerd
Tyrannostorus
Best LEGO Store
Arizona Brick Co.
Best RC Lowrider Cars
Redcat Racing
Best Place for Horror Buffs
Terror Trader
Best Hip-Hop Shop
Trill
Best Skate Shop
Cowtown Skateboards
Best Store for Wrestling Fans
The Wrestling Guy Store PHX
Best Comic Book Shop
Ash Avenue Comics
Best Game Store
Funkatronic Rex
Best Video Game Store
The Gaming Zone
Best Massive Bouquets
La Ocasion Flower Shop
Best Place to Get Coffee and Flowers
Stemistry
Best Plant Nursery
Berridge Nurseries
Best Plant Shop
Pueblo
Best Place to Pamper Your Pooch
Puff & Fluff Grooming
Best Museum Gift Shop
Musical Instrument Museum
Best Mall
Scottsdale Fashion Square
La Vida
Best Farewell
Barrio Café
Best Return
Kristen Martinez
Best Mexican Restaurant
Bacanora
Best Late-Night Mexican Food
Baja Roots
Best Mexican Food Truck
Comiendo Con Memo
Best Pueblan Food
El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill
Best Oaxacan Food
Oaxaca Restaurant
Best Chihuahuan Food
Testal Mexican Kitchen
Best Mexican Diner
El Horseshoe Restaurant
Best Vegan Mexican Food
Tacos Veganos
Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
Santo
Best Tacos
Juanderful Tacos
Best Gorditas
Tacos Chiwas
Best Burritos
Rito's Mexican Food
Best Breakfast Burrito
El Norteño
Best Barbacoa
La Mejor Comida Mexicana
Best Carne Asada
Ta'Carbon Mexican Grill
Best Carne Asada Fries
Taco Viva
Best Al Pastor
Taqueria El Trompo
Best Carnitas
Los Compadres Carniceria
Best Tortas
Tortas el Rey
Best Birria
Hola Cabrito
Best Chimichangas
Rosita's Place
Best Sonoran Hot Dog
Emilio's Tacos & Hotdogs
Best Mole
Las 15 Salsas
Best Guacamole
Call Her Martina
Best Pozole
Alebrijes Cafe & Grill
Best Mexican Sushi
El Tataki Sushi Fusion
Best Mariscos
Mariscos Playa Hermosa
Best Mexican Bakery
La Purisima Bakery
Best Churros
Dulce Churro Cafe
Best Aguas Frescas
Tortas Manantial
Best Tequila Bar
Barcoa Agaveria
Best Import from Mexico
Buqui Bichi Brewing
Best Mexican Coffee Shop
Deseo A Coffee Shack
Best Margaritas
CRUjiente Tacos
Best Cheap Margaritas
Mi Patio
Best Mexican Grocery Store
Los Altos Ranch Market
Best Marketplace
Mercado De Los Cielos (inside Desert Sky Mall)
Best Bilingual Bookstore
Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
Best Spanish-Language Radio Station
La Onda (KNUV 1190 AM)
Best Place to Buy a Quinceañera Dress
Quinceañera Divaine Boutique
Best Mexican Imports Store
Mexican Arts Imports
Best Dia de Los Muertos Goods
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
Best Place to See Latino Art
Xico Inc.
Best Place to See Lucha Libre
Por Promotions
Best Latin Nightclub
El Capri
Best Spanish-Language Rapper
El Poeta
Food & Drink
Best Handoff
Kevin Binkley to Stephen Jones
Best Community Food Resource
Borderlands Produce Rescue
Best Flagstaff Import
The Toasted Owl Cafe
Best Tucson Import
Barrio Bread
Best One-Two Punch
Chef Angelo Sosa
Best Restaurant
Valentine
Best New Restaurant
Pretty Penny
Best Chef
Claudio Urciuoli
Best Pastry Chef
Crystal Kass
Best Place to Take a Foodie
Uchi
Best Restaurant to Take a Geek
Wally Burger
Best Place to Treat Your Mom
Lon's at The Hermosa
Best Place to Eat Before a Downtown Event
Harumi Sushi
Best Place to Eat Before a Glendale Event
Los Arbolitos de Cajeme
Best Place to Find a Pop-Up
Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop
Best Cook-It-Yourself Restaurant
Mr. Baan's Bar & Mookata
Best Late-Night Eats
Cornish Pasty Co.
Best Underground Restaurant
Rough Rider
Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
Fry Bread House
Best Hotel Restaurant
Chilte
Best Weekly Specials
Chula Seafood
Best Fast Food
Oscar's Pier 83
Best Happy Hour
Buck & Rider
Best Breakfast
Fàme Caffe
Best Brunch
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen
Best Restaurant Patio
Cibo
Best Secret Patio
The Churchill
Best Restaurant Views
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion
Best Takeout
Kabob Grill N' Go
Best Bar Food
Bar Cena
Best Date Night Spot
Progress
Best Steakhouse
The Stockyards
Best Restaurant You Can Ride Your Horse To
T-Bone Steak House
Best Haunted Restaurant
The Old Spaghetti Factory
Best Classic Diner
Joe's Diner
Best Trendy Diner
Sidewinder
Best Southern Food
CC's on Central
Best New Mexico Cuisine
Richardson's
Best Hawaiian Restaurant
Hapa Food Co.
Best British Pub
George & Dragon
Best Irish Pub
Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub
Best Italian Restaurant
Andreoli Italian Grocer
Best French Restaurant
Sottise
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Broken Rice
Best Korean Restaurant
Ban Chan Korean Cuisine
Best Thai Restaurant
Lom Wong
Best Korean Barbecue
Sizzle Korean BBQ
Best Japanese Restaurant
ShinBay
Best Traditional Chinese Restaurant
Old Town Taste
Best Canto-American Chinese Food
George Yang's Chinese Cuisine
Best Upscale Indian Restaurant
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Golden Restaurant & Bakery
Best Neighborhood Indian Spot
The Dhaba
Best Halal Restaurant
City of Spice
Best North African Restaurant
Alzohour Restaurant
Best East African Restaurant
Kare Ethiopian Restaurant
Best West African Restaurant
West African Cuisine
Best Eastern European Restaurant
All Pierogi Kitchen
Best Jewish Deli
Goldman's Deli
Best Vegan Restaurant
Uniq Burger
Best Farmers' Market
Uptown Farmers Market
Best Asian Grocery Store
H Mart
Best Japanese Market
New Tokyo Food Market
Best Italian Deli
Romanelli's Italian Deli
Best Eastern European Market
A to Z Polish Market
Best Butcher
Arcadia Meat Market
Best Fish Shop
Nelson's Meat + Fish
Best Sandos
Fatboy Sandos
Best Hamburgers
Stoop Kid
Best Hot Dogs
Ted's Hot Dogs
Best Chicken Wings
Valley Wings
Best Chopped Cheese
Meat the Cheese
Best Barbecue
Little Miss BBQ
Best Pizza
Mimi Forno Italiano
Best Salads
Perfect Pear Bistro
Best Sushi
Shimogamo
Best Ramen
Origami Ramen Bar
Best Dim Sum
Great Wall
Best Dumplings
Happy Bao's
Best British Bakery
The Great Gadsby
Best Pastries
JL Patisserie
Best Bread
Nice Buns
Best Bagels
The Bagel Man
Best Cookies
Urban Cookies Bakeshop
Best Breakfast Sandwich
Berdena's
Best Italian Ice
Joe's Italian Ice
Best Doughnuts
Dutch Donut Factory
Best Ice Cream
Novel Ice Cream
Best Gelato
Cool Gelato Italiano
Best Bonbons
Chocofin Chocolatier
Best Coffeehouse
Dialog
Best New Coffeehouse
Bang Bang Coffee
Best Coffee Roasters
Peixoto Coffee Roasters
Best Matcha
Driftwood Coffee Co.
Best Brewery
Wren House Brewing Co.
Best New Brewery
Catalyst Crafted Ales
Best Bike-Friendly Brewery
O.H.S.O. on Central
Best Food at a Brewery
Peoria Artisan Brewery
Best Place to Pour Your Own Beer
Tap That Downtown
Best Arizona Wine Selection
FnB
Best Wine on Tap
GenuWine Arizona
Best Place to Take a Wine Geek
Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar
Best Arizona White Wine
Callaghan Vineyards 2021 Love Muffin White
Best Arizona Red Wine
Chateau Tumbleweed 2021 Le Blend
Best Liquor Store
Trevor's Liquor
Best AZ-Born Nonalcoholic Beverage
Big Marble Organics
Nightlife
Best Really Big Honor
The Rebel Lounge
Best Birthday Party
Sessanta
Best Show of Support
The Rhythm Room's Parking Lot Fundraiser
Best Memorabilia
Danny Zelisko
Best Anniversary
Circus Mexicus
Best Fakeout
Mick Jagger
Best Concert for a Cause
Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding
Best Bar
Platform 18 at Century Grand
Best New Bar
Quartz
Best Cocktail Creator
Jesse Knox
Best Speakeasy
Pigtails
Best New Speakeasy
Tell Your Friends
Best Neighborhood Bar
Casey Moore's Oyster House
Best Dive Bar
The Bikini Lounge
Best Sports Bar
Santisi Brothers
Best Tiki Bar
UnderTow
Best Game Bar
Taproom-120
Best Hidden Bar
Stardust Pinbar
Best Rooftop Bar
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
Best Bar for Bachelor Parties
Maya
Best Bar for Bachelorette Parties
Wine Girl
Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Options
Maple House
Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek
Fuck You Pay Me
Best New Nightclub
Thundercat Lounge
Best Nightclub
Cake Nightclub
Best Open Mic Night
Tempe Center for the Arts
Best Blues Bar
Westside Blues, Jazz & More
Best Rock Bar
Chopper John's
Best Place to See a Punk Show
Yucca Tap Room
Best Place to See a Metal Show
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
Best Reggae Venue
Marquee Theatre
Best Country Bar
The Dirty Drummer
Best EDM Venue
Walter Where?House
Best After-Hours Dance Spot
Karamba Nightclub
Best Jukebox
Gracie's Tax Bar
Best Large Music Venue
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Best Midsize Music Venue
The Van Buren
Best Small Music Venue
Crescent Ballroom
Best Strip Club
Jaguars Club
Best Lesbian Bar
Boycott Bar
Best Gay Bar
Charlie's Phoenix
Best New Gay Bar That's Really Not
The Royale
Best Drag Shows
Kobalt Bar
Best Drag Bingo
The Hot Chick
Best Gambling with Gay Men
Nu-Towne Saloon
Best Drag Queen in Denim
Evita Peroxide
Best Burlesque
Spellbound Burlesque
Best Hip-Hop Event
AZ Hip Hop Fest
Best Hip-Hop Artist
The Lord's
Best Band
Snailmate
Best Album
Chrome Rhino
Best DJ
Pete "SuperMix" Salaz
Cannabis
Best Local Pot Icon
HotRock SupaJoint
Best Artist Collab
Timeless Vapes x Nyla Lee
Best Cannabis Trend
Unionization
Best Cannabis Lounge
Exhale Society
Best Place to Get a Medical Marijuana Card
The Marijuana Doctor
Best Medical Marijuana Delivery Service
Supurb
Best Source of Cannabis Industry News
Cannabis Cactus
Best Cannabis DJ
DJ Benz
Best Cannabis Athlete
Marcus McGhee
Best Cannabis Brand Ambassador
Molly O'Malia
Best Way to Paint and Puff
Pretty Dope Paintings
Best Dispensary
Curaleaf
Best Home Cultivation Store
GrowersHouse
Best First-Time Patient Specials
Trulieve
Best Budtenders
Arizona Organix
Best Dispensary Atmosphere
Cannabist Tempe
Best Head Shop
Bud's Glass Joint/Bud's on Grand
Best Cannabis Suppositories
THC Living
Best Cannabis Event
Marijuana Industry Trade Association
Best Cannabis Concert
Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival
Best Cannabis-Infused Food
The Mint Cafe
Best Marijuana Education and Resources
Jars Cannabis
Best Cheap Prerolls
The Flower Shop
Best House Brand Flower
Sunday Goods
Best Gummies
Pure
Best Cannabis Baked Goods
Amy and Al's
Best Indica Flower
Blue Blitz
Best Hybrid Flower
Permanent Marker
Best Sativa Flower
Jenny Kush
Best Cartridge
Grape Durbz AIO Live Resin Vape (1000mg)
Best Shatter
Mohave Gold Shatter High Octane X Gelato
Best Wax
Lucid Blue Live Resin Sugar
Best Rosin
Chocolate and Cream LHR
