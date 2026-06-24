The biggest Phoenix restaurant closings of the year, so far

With monthly lists, we keep track of restaurants that close around the Valley. Now that we’re six months into 2026 — already! How did that happen?! — we’re taking stock of the spots that have said goodbye.

While every restaurant that closes creates a gap in the local food scene, some iconic eateries leave a lasting legacy. Other new spots made a big splash when they opened, only to quickly close their doors.

Here are the eight biggest restaurant closures of the year, so far.

El Chullo In January, the original location of El Chullo closed after 12 years. The restaurant was a pioneer in Peruvian food, where Esperanza Luzcando and Jose Ramirez Sanchez brought their heritage and cooking to the Valley. The owners opened their restaurant three years after they moved to Arizona from Peru and served classic dishes, including lomo and pollo saltado, anticuchos, multiple varieties of ceviche and classic Peruvian drinks, such as pisco-based cocktails and purple corn chicha morada. The tiny Seventh Street restaurant suffered a fire in 2022 and was closed for months before reopening. But in January, the restaurant shuttered for good, as the owners shifted their focus to their larger second location on Seventh Avenue.

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Golden Oak served Texas brisket, St. Louis ribs and pork belly in downtown Phoenix for less than four months. Amanda Oden

Golden Oak Barbecue and Taproom The story of Golden Oak Barbecue and Taproom was short and sharp. Fans were excited when the teams behind Mesa’s Oro Brewing Co. and Nicky’s Barbecue teamed up to bring smoked meats, Peruvian-inspired sides and craft beer to downtown Phoenix. When the restaurant opened in October 2025, it quickly garnered acclaim. But less than four months later, the new spot shuttered. Golden Oak was located inside Artisan Lofts and neighbors complained about the smoke from the barbecue restaurant. Troubles with the HOA multiplied when investors pulled out, leading to the closure of the new downtown eatery in early February.

Giuseppe’s on 28th In March, an Arcadia-area staple closed after a long run. Giuseppe’s on 28th shut down when its owner, Richard Bock, retired after 24 years. Bock was both a restaurateur and a professional cello player, who fell in love with Italian cuisine while playing music in Italy. He brought those flavors with him to the Valley, where he was the principal cellist with the Phoenix Symphony for 24 seasons. His restaurant served homemade pastas and rich sauces, and was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” twice.

Old Heidelberg Bakery crafted German bakes and sold European imports since 1969. Sara Crocker

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Old Heidelberg Bakery For 57 years, Old Heidelberg Bakery twisted pretzels, baked breads and brought a taste of Europe to Phoenix. But at the end of April, the Valley staple said goodbye. The Laukenmann family first opened their bakery as a bread shop in 1969 before expanding their offerings to include flaky pastries, turnovers, studel and danishes and adding a European grocery market. After nearly six decades, the bakery turned off its ovens and held its “last day open ever,” according to a handwritten note taped to the door.

Source For years, chef Claudio Urciuoli was known for the midtown eatery, Pa’La. Then he parted ways with the small bungalow space and headed down to Gilbert’s Agritopia neighborhood. In December 2022, he and business partner Akshat Sethi opened Source, a Mediterranean eatery that championed high-quality food sold at affordable prices. The menu offered freshly baked breads, pizzas, bowls and salads made with ingredients sourced with care. There was also a small market area where customers could pick up a loaf of fresh bread, some olive oil and a bottle of wine to take home. After three years at Epicenter, Source closed in April.

“Restaurant closed” signs hung in the doors of Francine in Scottsdale. Sara Crocker

Francine Scottsdale Fashion Square has been adding high-end eateries at a fair pace over the last few years, with the additions of Catch, Society Swan, Din Tai Fung, Teleferic Barcelona and more. But this spring, one popular dining destination abruptly shuttered. Francine, the coastal French eatery located on the northwest side of the mall, quietly closed, only letting customers know through printed announcements taped to the restaurant’s windows. The restaurant served coastal French fare and originally opened at the mall in 2020.

Liquor Pig Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and cocktail bar Liquor Pig opened in March 2025, and was named one of our Best New Restaurants of the year. Despite its quick rise, the restaurant shuttered shortly thereafter. At the end of May, Liquor Pig closed. A week later, it was replaced with Wayward. The abrupt change comes amid a swirl of lawsuits, with the restaurant’s co-owners all pointing fingers at one another. The swanky, dark, wood-toned space served a menu of creative cocktails, such as a tropical tipple served in a Spam tin, and inventive food, including a standout dish of veal pappardelle with handmade pasta.