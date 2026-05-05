Treat mom to a special Mother’s Day meal at these Phoenix restaurants

Moms do it all. From first steps to the first day of school, to graduation day and forever onward, mom has been there to cheer you on, wipe tears of joy or sadness, and work her magic to make everything okay.

Honor her this Mother’s Day with a relaxing brunch where the only fingers she needs to lift are the ones holding a fork or glass of bubbles.

Several Valley restaurants make this easy with lavish buffets, elegant prix fixe menus and perks reserved just for her. All menus and specials are available on May 10. Reservations are highly recommended and at a few places, required.

Here’s where to treat mom to a special meal this Mother’s Day.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Mother’s Day brunch options Boulders Resort & Spa

34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale

Live music and free Champagne for mom make for a festive brunch setting. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Boulder’s Resort & Spa’s Palo Verde Restaurant and the Latilla Ballroom will serve the feast ($115, $55 for ages 12 and younger). Attendees will be able to build their meal from displays of seafood, artisan cheeses, antipasto, fresh fruit, salads and bruschetta, as well as dessert tables. Chef-attended stations will offer made‑to‑order omelets and classic eggs Benedicts. Entree options span slow-roasted prime short rib with potato puree; beef tenderloin Oscar with garlic mashed potato, sauteed asparagus and red crab; seared Chilean sea bass with herbed carrots, spring peas and toasted pork belly; Meyer lemon and arugula ravioli with basil cream sauce; and herbed airline chicken with garlic roasted potato, caramelized onion, cilantro chimichurri and chicken jus.

Hash Kitchen

2855 W. Ray Road, Chandler

Head to Hash Kitchen’s Chandler location for a special brunch buffet ($45) served from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Mother’s Day. Find a variety of sweet and savory brunch favorites, including charcuterie and fresh fruit displays, a chilled seafood station, chef-attended carving stations and an assortment of bite-sized desserts. As a bonus, hit the free build-your-own flower bar where mom can create a custom bouquet to take home. The buffet will be available only in Chandler, but the flower bar will be open at all six Valley locations.

Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak

7677 N. 16th St.

Celebrate Mother’s Day and Mexican Mother’s Day (Día de Las Madres), which is celebrated annually on May 10, at the Hilton Phoenix Resort. In honor of the occasions falling on the same day this year, the resort will offer an elaborate holiday-themed brunch buffet ($125, $55 for ages 6-12) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Hohokam Ballroom, expect a variety of stations serving made-to-order omelets and breakfast dishes like tres leches pancakes and conchita French toast. Entree selections include dishes like pork al pastor and mole verde. Agua chile, cucumber salad and causa tostadas are among the items served at the cold station. Desserts will include empanadas, churros and chocolate parfaits. All moms and mother figures will receive a special gift. Pre-paid reservations are required.

Related Phoenix restaurateurs head south to build new tortilleria and restaurant

advertisement advertisement

LON’S is a staple for spring dining in the Valley. Lauren Cusimano

LON’s at The Hermosa Inn

5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

An elegant three-course brunch ($110, $25 for ages 4-12) will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LON’s picturesque patio or stylish indoor dining room that will immediately make mom feel pampered. A curated selection of starters, entrées and desserts commences with madeleines for the table. From there, choose from six starters, including rock shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon sliders or French toast bread pudding with blueberry compote and lemon ricotta. Main attractions span croissant eggs Benedict, a green chile chicken tostada, pan-roasted salmon and grass-fed beef tenderloin with goat cheese polenta and charred broccolini. A chocolate silk tart with raspberry sauce and a luscious lemon cream cake vie for sweet ending honors. Reservations are required.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Multiple locations

Every adult will be treated to a beverage of their choice, including Charles Heidsieck Champagne, a mimosa or bloody mary, to kick off a brunch buffet ($150, $45 for ages 5-12) served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At all three Mastro’s Restaurants Valley locations, Mother’s Day will include an over-the-top seafood tower and breakfast selections such as cheese blintzes with wild berry compote, scrambled eggs, sausage, hand carved NY Strip, honey-smoked ham and signature sides, plus mini butter cakes for dessert.

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

Home to more than 15,000 instruments representing 200 countries, the Musical Instrument Museum is the largest museum of its kind in the world. The Moments with Mom Brunch ($95) will be offered in two seatings, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the museum’s Founders Room. The meal will feature a selection of breads, fruit and salads as part of a seasonal buffet. Main course highlights include grilled beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce and demi-glace, herb-roasted striped bass with smoky romesco sauce, shrimp scampi and desserts including strawberry panna cotta with raspberries and blackberries and blueberry cheesecake with a mesquite graham cracker crust. A DIY card station lets all ages create special keepsakes of the day. The brunch price includes the meal, two brunch cocktails, taxes and gratuity.

advertisement

Prado

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

The Omni Scottsdale Resort’s signature restaurant, Prado will greet mom and dad with a complimentary glass of Cava before the family indulges in a lavish brunch ($149, $62 for ages 12 and younger) set against the backdrop of Camelback Mountain and the resort’s romantic architecture. Savor the Spanish-inspired fare the restaurant is known for in the form of a fresh raw bar, tapas station, chef-crafted entrées and decadent desserts. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and must be prepaid.

The patio at Rita’s Cantina & Bar at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn is set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert Terrain. JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Rita’s Cantina & Bar

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

Treat mom to a decadent brunch buffet ($189, $79 for ages 3-10) that comes with the restaurant’s iconic bottomless mimosas. A free caricature artist will be drawing portraits. There will be face painting for the kiddos and a professional photographer to capture the family day. Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rita’s Cantina & Bar, brunch highlights include classic breakfast favorites, charcuterie, a ceviche bar, crab claws and a caviar station.

Virtu Honest Craft

3701 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

Spoil mom with a brunch experience that begins with a welcome rose and bubbly toast at Virtu Honest Craft. James Beard Award-nominated Chef Gio Osso will be serving his iconic Asparagi made with grilled asparagus, duck egg, feta crumbles, bacon candy, foie gras hollandaise and a truffle drizzle; or Crespelles (Italian crepes) filled with cotto ham, gruyere, eggs and parmigiano fonduta. A variety of fresh pastries, frittata and polenta topped with fried eggs and pork ragu make deciding among the offerings even more difficult.

advertisement advertisement

Enjoy brunch with mom at the historic Wigwam. The Wigwam

The Wigwam

300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park

Step back in time with the historic The Wigwam resort’s southwest charm. This Mother’s Day, the Wigwam Ballroom will host a brunch buffet ($99, $30 for ages 4-12) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone can indulge with traditional breakfast favorites plus chef-attended carving stations, seafood tables, an array of salads and fruit and a selection of decadent desserts. Take advantage of free family photos to commemorate the occasion.

Windsor

5223 N. Central Ave.

Moms and caregivers who arrive early will receive a mini-bouquet courtesy of Bloom Theory’s pop-up bloom bar, while supplies last. Pair the arrangement with Windsor’s signature beignets, or the famous Matador’s over-easy eggs stacked with griddled cheddar potatoes, a crispy tortilla, salsa verde and avocado relish.

Dinner and other deals for Mother’s Day Brody’s Italian

10810 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite #107

Mom can end her Italian feast on a sweet note at Brody’s Italian by receiving a free mini cannoli with mention of the Mother’s Day dine-in special. Everyone can choose from an array of pizzas, pastas and entrees flaunting veal, chicken and seafood.

advertisement

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Honor mom with an Italian fine dining experience amid live music starting at 6 p.m. at Marcellino Ristorante. Choose from fresh handmade pastas such as tortelloni filled with pureed filet mignon, sautéed vegetables and parmigiano served in a light butter sauce with black truffle shavings or rosemary-infused pappardelle topped with a braised lamb ragu. Mediterranean sea bass prepared in a piccata sauce is among the seafood offerings. For dessert, all moms will be treated to a free slice of housemade tiramisu.

Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

Multiple locations

Bring Mom to Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen and tell your server you’re there with mom or the mother figure in your life, and she will receive a special Mother’s Day $20 gift card to use on a return visit. Salads, bowls, pizza and a sizable starter menu boast vegan and gluten-free options.

Pita Jungle

Multiple locations

All moms who visit participating Pita Jungle locations will receive their choice of walnut baklava – dipped in chocolate or not – for free with the purchase of an entree. They can also enjoy a free glass of select wine or a non-alcoholic option. Choose among the lengthy lineup spanning pitas, wraps, bowls, wood-fired pizzas and the famous hummus. Both offers are applicable to dine-in orders only.