The bee’s knees: Cannabis trade group celebrates Roaring ’20s

With attractions from poker to a scandalous speakeasy, the MITA Charity Casino Night celebrated the Roaring ‘20s in style on Oct. 20.
The event from the Marijuana Trade Association of Arizona added plenty of Gatsby-esque glamor to The Monarch in Scottsdale, where the cannabis trade group hosts its monthly networking sessions. Guests enjoyed a variety of table games, a silent auction, networking and prizes for the most authentic outfits.
The event also raised funds for the Hawai'i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which is supporting people impacted by the Maui wildfires in August.
On Monday, MITA hosts its monthly business networking session but with some Halloween flair with the Sneakers 2nd Annual Halloweed Costume Contest.
The event also takes place at The Monarch.
Jacob Macklin plays "War" with attendees that visited the Camino promo table for a chance to win a tin of cannabis-infused gummies.
Aaron Soto
Card games for cannabis prizes.
Aaron Soto
Julianna Diamond, Brandy Beck and Omylinette Torres pose with Abstrakt merchandise they won at the Abstrakt's prize table.
Aaron Soto
One of the many gift baskets up for grab to anyone willing to enter into the raffles and silent auctions.
Aaron Soto
Fernando Rojas, Leonel Rojas and Manuel Arreola showcasing swag and free merchandise provided by sponsors and MITA member companies.
Aaron Soto
Abstrakt's Priscilla Reyes presents a prize winner with Abstrakt's very own "Breakfast Box," a selection of three breakfast-themed vape cartridges.
Aaron Soto
The night was presented by Abstrakt, one of MITA's industry leading members.
Aaron Soto
As the wheel spins, these ladies place their bets.
Aaron Soto
Free Dutchie swag.
Aaron Soto
Jualianna Diamond and Brandy Beck test their luck in a game of blackjack in the Casino room.
Aaron Soto
Laura Gonzalez offers pre-rolled Dutchie joints to MITA members and guests.
Aaron Soto
Larissa Ybarra enters a silent auction.
Aaron Soto
An array of cannabis-infused vegan gummies will be included in a Kiva gift bag for the raffle winner.
Aaron Soto
Colby and Sarah Nichols from Scottsdale try their hands at poker.
Aaron Soto
Kyler Boswell informed and educated guests about Abstrakt's recent collaboration with Queen Creek Olive Mill and their new line of cannabis-infused olive oil.
Aaron Soto
Barbie, Lillian, Lilia, Janie and Jodie capture the spirit of the roaring twenties with their feathered headbands and flapper dresses. Prizes were awarded for the most authentic and stylish outfits representing the era.
Aaron Soto
Alyssa Carter, Wes Donahoe and Laura Gonzalez offering guests free pre-rolls from Dutchie.
Aaron Soto