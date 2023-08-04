Navigation
Photos: Mint Cannabis partners with ATL Wings for an infused fundraiser

The takeover of Mint Cafe’s kitchen inside a Tempe dispensary delivered tasty goodness to raise money for a father who needs a kidney transplant.
August 4, 2023
Felisa Nodora packed an order of THC-infused wings during the event at the Mint dispensary in Tempe on July 29.
Felisa Nodora packed an order of THC-infused wings during the event at the Mint dispensary in Tempe on July 29. Aaron Soto
Who knew wings, weed and biscuits could be such a gas?

Not surprisingly, the owners of Mint Cannabis and the family-run, Chandler-based ATL Wings have been here before. To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day and support a father in need, the two businesses partnered again on July 29-30 to infuse hot wings and honey biscuits with THC.

From lemon pepper to red hot, the ATL Wings takeover of Mint Cafe’s kitchen inside the dispensary in Tempe delivered juicy goodness with 100 milligrams of THC in every order of wings. Homemade deep-fried biscuits — served with honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon — came in pairs of two with 20 mg of THC per order.

The two-day event raised $1,100 for Jonathan Lopez, 30, who is trying to fund the kidney transplant he needs. Dulce Garcia, Lopez’s sister, was on hand at the event on Saturday. In March, Mint and ATL Wings did a kitchen takeover to raise funds for a retired law enforcement officer battling cancer.

Mint is no stranger to innovation in its flagship store. The cannabis kitchen was the first-of-its-kind when it opened in 2018, and the store scored another first in 2020 when it added a drive-thru. It’s also the first dispensary in Arizona to be open 24 hours a day.

The Phoenix-based dispensary operator also wants Valley residents to chill during this run of extreme heat. It's giving out a free pre-roll to customers at its five dispensaries each day the temperature reaches 110 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
"It makes me feel amazing to help anybody. I'm doing the same as I'd want others to do for me," Judakiss Kirksey said.
Aaron Soto
Left to right: Lexie Coleman, Mint's event coordinator; Dulce Garcia, the sister of Jonathan Lopez, the beneficiary of the fundraiser; and Mike Kirksey, co-founder of ATL Wings. "It's amazing, that of all the people, they chose to help my brother," Garcia said.
Aaron Soto
"It's been an amazing thing," Graham, a Mint employee, said of the partnership with ATL Wings.
Aaron Soto
C.C., the sister of ATL Wings owner Mike Kirksey, and Kirksey's son Judakiss, sauced up hot wings.
Aaron Soto
Mint Cafe offered a selection of THC-infused wings and homemade deep-fried biscuits on July 29.
Aaron Soto
ATL Wings is a family-owned business co-founded in 2012 by Mike Kirksey, who was joined by sister C.C. and his son Judakiss during the fundraiser.
Aaron Soto
One order of wings packaged up for a customer to take home and enjoy.
Aaron Soto
Mike Kirksey and his sister C.C. worked together in the cannabis kitchen during the July 29 event.
Aaron Soto
Biscuits infused with THC.
Aaron Soto
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Contact: Matt Hennie

