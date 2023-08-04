Photos: Mint Cannabis partners with ATL Wings for an infused fundraiser

Who knew wings, weed and biscuits could be such a gas?
Not surprisingly, the owners of Mint Cannabis and the family-run, Chandler-based ATL Wings have been here before. To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day and support a father in need, the two businesses partnered again on July 29-30 to infuse hot wings and honey biscuits with THC.
From lemon pepper to red hot, the ATL Wings takeover of Mint Cafe’s kitchen inside the dispensary in Tempe delivered juicy goodness with 100 milligrams of THC in every order of wings. Homemade deep-fried biscuits — served with honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon — came in pairs of two with 20 mg of THC per order.
The two-day event raised $1,100 for Jonathan Lopez, 30, who is trying to fund the kidney transplant he needs. Dulce Garcia, Lopez’s sister, was on hand at the event on Saturday. In March, Mint and ATL Wings did a kitchen takeover to raise funds for a retired law enforcement officer battling cancer.
Mint is no stranger to innovation in its flagship store. The cannabis kitchen was the first-of-its-kind when it opened in 2018, and the store scored another first in 2020 when it added a drive-thru. It’s also the first dispensary in Arizona to be open 24 hours a day.
The Phoenix-based dispensary operator also wants Valley residents to chill during this run of extreme heat. It's giving out a free pre-roll to customers at its five dispensaries each day the temperature reaches 110 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.