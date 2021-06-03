Extremely Powerful Marijuana Donut Alert

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

How much THC can you responsibly cram into a single donut?

The Mint Dispensary, the country's first cannabis dispensary with a full-service kitchen, has an answer: 3,000 mg — if the donut weighs six pounds.

This Friday, in celebration of National Donut Day, The Mint is going all-out on its pastries, baking a bunch of those big boys and selling them for $150 apiece at its three Valley locations: Tempe (5210 S. Priest Drive), Mesa (330 E. Southern Avenue) and north Phoenix (17036 N. Cave Creek Road).

"It's the Homer Simpson donut — strawberry glaze with sprinkles," says Mint co-owner Raul Molina. "We put the medicine in the frosting. And we'll probably slide them through the pizza oven to give them a little texture and warmth before we serve it. The frosting takes it [the THC] well. It grabs the full-spectrum oil nicely." (Obviously, these are meant to be shared.)

If a six-pound pot donut isn't sufficiently decadent for you, The Mint will also be serving a 3,000 mg donut burger, which is mostly what it sounds like, save for the fact that they use Beyond Burger patties. "When we do a regular burger, the THC is usually in the mayonnaise or even the meat," Molina says, "but with the donut burger we put it on the glazing."

Less intense options, such as a blueberry-cheesecake donut with 100 mg of THC ($18), will also be available in celebration of the big day. (Although that's still quite a bit of THC!) Molina says if you're going for the super donut, consider placing the order ahead of time, as those take a little longer to prepare. Otherwise, you should be good to order on site.