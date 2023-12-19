 10th annual Phoenix Rock Lottery concert: tickets, date, venue | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

The Phoenix Rock Lottery is back in 2024 for its 10th year

Twenty-five local musicians enter, five bands leave. Here are the details.
December 19, 2023
Scenes from a previous Phoenix Rock Lottery event.
Scenes from a previous Phoenix Rock Lottery event. Jim Louvau
Share this:
Phoenix Rock Lottery, the annual local music event, is returning in 2024 for its 10th installment.

It'll return to Crescent Ballroom on Feb. 3, 2024.

Here's how it works: On the morning of Feb. 3, 25 local musicians will gather at the venue. They'll be split up into five new bands by drawing names from a hat. Throughout the day, the bands will each choose a name, write three original songs and learn one cover tune. Then, in the evening, each band will show off the day's work during a live performance.

This year's participants have not been announced, but in the past, they've been some of the biggest names in Phoenix music, including members of Jimmy Eat World, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Breakup Shoes, Playboy Manbaby, AJJ, Sydney Sprague, Upsahl and more.

Though the lineup of musicians changes every year, some things have remained the same: Phoenix Rock Lottery is again being put on by promoter Psyko Steve Presents, and proceeds from the event continue to benefit Rosie's House, a local nonprofit organization that delivers the gift of music education through instruments and free instruction to underserved youth of the greater Phoenix area.

Phoenix Rock Lottery. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. Saturday, Feb. 3, Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Photos: Festive fetish fun at the Pain Proof Punks' Christmas show

Photos

Photos: Festive fetish fun at the Pain Proof Punks' Christmas show

By Benjamin Leatherman
Tickets for Bad Religion and Social Distortion in Mesa are now on sale

Concerts

Tickets for Bad Religion and Social Distortion in Mesa are now on sale

By Jennifer Goldberg
Ultimate guide to Phoenix's best New Year's Eve parties in 2023

Things to Do

Ultimate guide to Phoenix's best New Year's Eve parties in 2023

By Benjamin Leatherman
Living Legends, Glare and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Living Legends, Glare and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Nicholas Jordan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation