The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of August 2023

Sydney Sprague, 'Nobody Knows Anything' You've got to give it up for Sydney Sprague. When it comes to album titles, the young talent clearly has the game on lock. After titling her debut 2021 album "maybe i will see you at the end of the world," she's set to return on September 15 with the equally impressive "somebody in hell loves you." And the song titles on this 11-track album are just as compelling, including the recently released new single "Nobody Knows Anything." So, what could make this slightly experimental alt-rock ballad even better? How about Sprague dressed up as a giant robot in the music video?



Pijama Piyama, 'La Nieve' If you If you recall Pijama Piyama , this outfit play a decidedly magical blend of electronic-leaning cumbia music. If you haven't already experienced it, then you're in luck, as the band recently released their latest project, "Pijama Piyama y Los Ni​ñ​os De Rana." The eight-track effort is said to blur the very boundaries of reality, where a "subterranean symphony beckons, a frog bus awaits – a realm governed by pure pachanga." For a taste of what this particular psychedelic trip is like, just listen to "La Nieve." It's the soundtrack to a dance party under the desert sky – if said party was populated entirely by magical tree frogs. Enjoy the sweet vibes and resulting head rush.

Anyone who has read this feature enough will know how we adore the "wistful wizard" Weston Smith. The experimental musician is not only hugely talented and whimsical to boot, but he's also quite prolific. In 2023 alone, he's released standalone tracks (including "Fear of the Heavens"), a self-titled instrumental album in June and "Art Thou Lost?" in August (and that's not even mentioning October's "MUSIC FOR DUNGEON CRAWLING.") With tracks like "Demented," from the aforementioned "Art Thou Lost?," it's easy to see why Smith remains so compelling as he forges a track made for getting lost in the most magical way possible. Could he possibly end the year with another two records?

