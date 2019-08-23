The Full Lineup for the 2019 Apache Lake Music Festival

Take It From Me: You don't want to miss KONGOS at this year's Apache Lake Music Festival

When celebrating a decade together, the traditional gift is either tin or aluminum. The folks behind the Apache Lake Music Festival have a few soft metal presents in their future: the local festival turns 10 in October.

Started by Last Exit Live owner Brannon Kleinlein, the Apache Lake Music Festival (or ALMF) has been a humble gem of a music fest designed for music lovers looking to get not too far away for a weekend of camping and sweet Southwestern tunes.

The two-day event, which takes place on two stages near the Apache Lake Marina and Resort on October 18-19, eschews big-name touring acts to focus on homegrown sounds (with a few out-of-town bands from Los Angeles, San Diego, and Denver). The biggest name on this year’s bill is KONGOS. The brothers will bring inescapable earworms like “Come With Me Now” to the campgrounds.

The full lineup for this year’s ALMF:

KONGOS

Jared & The Mill

Mergence

Banana Gun

decker.

Sara Robinson Band

Wyves

Bear Ghost

Fairy Bones

Brothers Gow

Greyhound Soul

The Uncommon Good

Xtra Ticket

Japhy's Descent

Las Chollas Peligrosas

Dr. Delicious

Gelatinous

The Woodworks

The Conveyors

Shawn Johnson & The Foundation

The Stakes

American Mile

Haley Green

Strange Young Things

The Real Fakes

Future Exes

Lady Elaine

The Deadbeat Cousins

Sympathy F

Fat Gray Cat

A weekend pass for this year’s ALMF is $60, which includes the price of camping. Folks camping within the resort grounds will need to buy a daily $5 parking pass for their glampmobiles.

If you don’t feel like tenting it up by the glimmering waters of the Apache Lake, you’re in luck: The Resort is currently booking rooms for the fest. If you want to bring your dog to ALMF, good news/bad news: Dogs are allowed at the campsites, but not at the venue areas or hotel rooms. And while children are allowed, it’s not recommended you bring your wee ones out to the music festival. Or, real talk, any music festival.

Tickets for ALMF 2019 are on sale now.