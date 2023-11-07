Here's the lineup for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

The much anticipated 2024 Innings Festival is gearing up for another year, and Tuesday morning the festival announced the lineup, which for the first time covers two weekends.
The lineup for the first weekend is:
Feb. 23: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, 311, Phantogram, Matt & Kim, Bully, The Beaches and Taipei Houston
Feb. 24: Hozier, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Cannons, Cautious Clay, Mac Saturn, Miya Folick and Finish Ticket.
The lineup for the second weekend is:
March 1: Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubador, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, Elle King, Charley Crockett, Shane Smith & The Saints, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Donavon Frankenreiter, Kaitlin Butts, Goodnight Texas and The Takes
March 2: Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, Larkin Poe, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Jade Bird, Josiah & the Bonnevilles and Ben Goldsmith
Festival-goers will al see appearances from Major League Baseball players such as Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Luis Gonzalez, Dave Stewart, and more. Adian Gonzalez, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines, and Rollie Fingers will make an appearance during Extra Innings, the second weekend.
Each weekend will have the on-site talk show “Off the Mound” with Ryan Dempster, promising live interviews and special performances from surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup, along with MLB players past and present.
Innings Festival is held at Tempe Beach Park and Arts Park. Presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Extra Innings Festival presale begins at noon the same day. Learn more by visiting the Innings Festival website.