Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
311 in concert in 2019.EXPAND
311 in concert in 2019.
Nick Terrell

311 Is Staging Drive-In Concerts in Phoenix in November

Benjamin Leatherman | September 28, 2020 | 6:00am
The list of drive-in concerts happening in metro Phoenix this fall keeps growing. The latest addition is '90s radio staple 311.

The reggae-rock-funk act is coming to the Valley for two drive-in concerts at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday, November 13.

The outdoor performances are being staged by Southern California-based promoter CBF Productions as part of its Concerts In Your Car series at the venue, which is located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The concerts will take place in a theater-in-the-round format on an enormous cube-shaped stage set up in the middle of the fairgrounds. Rings of vehicles will surround the stage, which will feature large screens on each side and a light show. Audio will broadcast over a low-power FM transmitter to car radios.

Spaces within each ring will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and restrooms will be available on-site and concertgoers who leave their vehicles will be subject to social distancing rules. According to the Concerts In Your Car website, no smoking of any kind (tobacco or other mind-altering substances) will be allowed at the event.

311 are scheduled to perform at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. with no opening acts. Like traditional concerts, tickets vary in price depending on how close you’d like to get to the stage. Admission starts at $99 to $109 per car for the farthest rings and goes up to $199 to $249 per car for the closest. Vehicles over 6 feet in height will only be allowed in the back rows.

Tickets and more details about the concerts can be found here.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

