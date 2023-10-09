From Philadelphia club scenes to pop sensation, here's the evolution of Pink

Pink Summer Carnival 2023. With Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St. Tickets are still available on the Live Nation website.

From her early days as a rebellious rising star in the Philadelphia club scene to her acclaimed pop royalty status, P!nk's has had musical career that's been anything but ordinary. With her Summer Carnival Tour making its way to Phoenix's Chase Field Monday night, here's a look at how the "Trustfall" singer got her start.The 44-year-old pop sensation — born Alecia Beth Moore — took her stage name from Steve Buscemi's character Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs," but in a 2017 interview, she revealed that her name is actually a reference to her genitals. Though the public found the origin of her name raunchy and distasteful, Pink didn't care. She carried her unapologetic attitude throughout her career as she continued to defy stereotypes of what it means to be a woman in the music industry.P!nk started her music career in high school and joined the band Middleground, which broke up after losing a battle of the bands competition, but it was only the beginning. She started singing in Philadelphia nightclubs at only 14 years old. Around this time, she joined an all-girl group called Basic Instinct, but they disbanded before they could release any music. Two years later, she formed the R&B group Choice with Sharon Flanagan and Chrissy Conway and made the song "Key to My Heart," which later appeared on the soundtrack to the 1996 film "Kazaam." American music executive and record producer L.A. Reid signed the girls to a record deal but later pushed Pink to pursue a solo career.Signed with LaFace Records, Pink released her first solo single, "There You Go," in 2000, which became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Top 100 chart. A few months later, she released her debut studio album, "Can't Take Me Home," which reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200. The same year, Pink took home the Billboard Music Award for New Female Artist.In 2001, P!nk was on a roll and released her second studio album, "M!ssundaztood." The album became a commercial success, with four singles off the album entering the Billboard Top 20. The lead single off the album, "Get the Party Started," earned her two MTV Video Music Awards for Best Female Video and Best Dance Video in 2002. Her success grew that year, joining Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mya to cover "Lady Marmalade" featured in the film "Moulin Rouge!" The song went on to win Pink her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals and MTV Video Music Awards for Best Video of the Year and Best Video From a Film."M!ssundaztood" received two Grammy nominations and became Pink's best-selling album with over 15 million copies sold worldwide. By her third album, Pink fully expanded into her pop/rock sound.People became fascinated with the eccentric quality that she emulated through her image. Early 2000 kids remember the pop star's rebellious spirit and how she carried her individuality into her concerts. Pink prides herself on making her performances a visual spectacle. Fans can expect to see the singer incorporating aerial acrobatics with the expressive power of her voice that captivates fans and listeners.Her fearless attitude goes beyond the stage, as she's not afraid to speak out on her social and political views. Using her platform to address issues of gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness, Pink strives to maintain an authentic perception of her beliefs with her fans. In 2022, she joined the Child Mind Institute's Dare to Share campaign, opening up about her struggles with panic attacks and feelings of isolation and how she learned to care for herself.