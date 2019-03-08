Decades After Their Debut, Low Return With a Brand-New Sound

On February 18, 1994, Low released their debut album, I Could Live in Hope, to a music world that didn’t know what to do with it. In the week their album released, Beck’s hit song “Loser” had already spent three weeks at the top of Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and Nirvana’s singles from their album In Utero also hovered near the top of the charts since the album dropped in September 1993.

In the early years of the 1990s, as grunge was peaking in popularity, it seemed foolish to break the mold that popular alternative bands created. If you were too quiet, weren’t aggressive or angsty enough, and/or put on a toned-down performance in front of crowds across the United States, you wouldn’t break the charts.

When Alan Sparhawk, Mimi Parker, and John Nichols began performing as Low in 1993, most music consumers of the era were not impressed.