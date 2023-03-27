Arizona State Fair Concerts Are Back. Here’s Who’s Performing

Navigation
March 27, 2023 5:31PM

The Arizona State Fair will include big-name concerts for the first time since 2019.
Good news for live music fans of the Valley: After a four-year absence, big-name concerts are returning to the Arizona State Fair this fall.

There are going to be a few changes, though.

Organizers have announced they’re bringing back the event’s popular concert series featuring high-profile recording artists for this year’s fair, which runs from September 22 to October 29.

They’ve tapped some major talents to perform, including R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo and country music stars Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce. Concerts will take place inside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.

It will be the first time for big concerts at the fair since 2019. They’ve been a hallmark of the event dating back to the 1960s, and were always free for fairgoers, but were suspended after the fair went on a pandemic-caused hiatus in 2020.

When the event returned in 2021 and 2022, fair organizers held off on bringing the concerts back due to the cost of booking big-name performers.

So why are they back for 2023? Wanell Costello, the fair’s executive director, said in a press release the concerts will now require patrons to purchase reserved seating instead of attending for free.

The good news is that entry into the fair will be included.

"The post-pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model, and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your fair admission,” Wanell said.

Here’s a complete rundown of who’s been announced to perform at this year’s Arizona State Fair:
click to enlarge
Country star Walker Hayes.
Robert Chavers

Walker Hayes

Friday, October 13
The Alabama-born country pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist behind such hits as 2017's "You Broke Up With Me" and 2021's "Fancy Like" will have the honor of staging the first concert at the fair in four years.

Ne-Yo

Friday, October 20
This Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter/producer, who earned his stage name after a colleague once compared his musical wizardry to that of Neo from The Matrix, is best known for his Billboard Hot 100 hit “So Sick.”

Brothers Osborne

Saturday, October 21
The country music duo of T.J. and John Osborne have been breaking hearts and penning hits since their 2012 major label debut. Their sound is a mix of outlaw country, Southern rock, and Americana.

Carly Pearce

Saturday, October 28
Kentucky-born vocalist Carly Pearce was dubbed by People as “the new voice of country” by People for her heartfelt emotive ballads and sultry singing style. She’s won both a Grammy and multiple CMA awards and toured alongside the likes of Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan.

Tickets for each show start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, through the state fair website.

Fair organizers will likely announce additional concerts in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned.
