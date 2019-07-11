Bassrush Massive Arizona 2019 Announces Lineup; Flux Pavilion Headlining

This is a big week for electronic music in Phoenix. First, we hear tell of a new club coming to downtown Phoenix. Then, Goldrush 2019 drops its second wave of artists. But it turns out those stories were just building up to a final, massive drop — Bassrush Massive, that is.

Bassrush Massive Arizona, the one-day festival returning to Rawhide Western Town and Events Center on Saturday, August 24, has just released its 2019 lineup. Flux Pavilion, the English DJ behind dubstep classic "I Can't Stop," will headline, supported by a mighty handful of bass-focused EDM acts. Behind him are the likes of Black Tiger Sex Machine, Herobust, Riot Ten, Mastadon, Zeke Beats, and Sharps.

The bass music rave is hosted by Relentless Beats of Goldrush and Phoenix Lights fame and EDC promoter Insomiac.

Tickets for Bassrush will drop (excuse us) today, Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. via relentlessbeats.com. A basic ticket is $49 before fees, while VIP passes start at $79. The event is 18+. Stay tuned for more info on this and other EDM events in metro Phoenix.

Bassrush Massive 2019. With Flux Pavilion, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and more. Saturday, August 24, at Rawhide Western Town and Events Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler; rawhide.com. Tickets are $49 via relentlessbeats.com.