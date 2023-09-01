Drake, Ghost and the best concerts in Phoenix this September

As temperatures slowly (and we do mean slowly) begin to cool down, the concert scene in the Valley will ratchet back up as festivals take place, local arts and cultural venues awaken from their slumber, and blockbuster tours hit our city. You’ll find all of these in our rundown of the best concerts happening in Phoenix during September.
Who are some of the big names coming to metro Phoenix in September? The list includes Metallica (who are kicking off the month with a two-night stint at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium) and multiplatinum rappers Drake and Rick Ross, as well as pop singer Sam Smith and a slew of indie favorites like Matt and Kim, Cold Cave, Sylvan Esso, Wilderado, Saint Motel and Band of Horses.
Read on for complete details about the best concerts in Phoenix in September or check out our live music calendar for more shows this month.
Metallica
Friday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 3
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., GlendaleMetallica fans of metro Phoenix, prepare to ride the lightning. The legendary thrash-metal band are bringing their M72 world tour to the Valley for a pair of concerts State Farm Stadium. Like other stops on the tour, James Hetfield and company will offer a different setlist and lineup of opening acts each night (Pantera and Mammoth WVH will play on Sept. 1 with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Sept. 3). It is Metallica’s first concerts in the Valley in seven years and will feature both the biggest and best-known hits (including "Sad But True," "Master of Puppets," "Fuel" and “Enter Sandman”) as well as tracks from their newest album, “72 Seasons.” The Metallica madness doesn’t end there. A number of official M72-related activities will take place around the Valley, including pre-parties, tribute shows and a pop-up shop selling merch. Grab your “Kill ‘Em All” black T-shirt, warm up your hook ‘em horns and get ready to rock. 6 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Rise Up Music Festival
Saturday, Sept. 2
The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 S. 48th St., Chandler Each year, September serves as the unofficial kickoff to the fall music festival season in the Valley (more or less). This year is no exception, as no less than a half-dozen outdoor extravaganzas featuring multiple recording artists bringing music to the masses are scheduled to occur. The inaugural Rise Up Music Festival in Chandler, which focuses on up-and-coming country music talents, has the honor of being the first. The one-day affair will include sets by such artists on the rise as “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham and Billboard chart-topper Lindsay Ell, as well as singer-songwriters like Chase Matthew, Spencer Crandall, Tyler Rich and David Morris. 3 p.m., $25-$145 via tixjuju.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Hip Hop 50
Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., ChandlerWhen it comes to Valley events marking the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre, this two-night celebration at Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass delivers a star-studded lineup featuring some legendary names. Multiplatinum rapper and record executive Rick Ross will perform on the first night along with Migos member Offset and hip-hop/trap artist Da Baby. The following evening will feature sets by chart-topping rapper and actor Ludacris, party guru and crunk king Lil Jon and '90s favorite Fat Joe. VIP packages with bottle and table service are available for those concertgoers who would like to live large. 10 p.m., $69 via hh50event.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Sam Smith
Sunday, Sept. 3
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.If you’ve spent the last 10 months with the song “Unholy” stuck in your head, you’re not alone. Sam Smith’s sultry smash hit with Kim Petras won a Grammy and topped the charts in a dozen countries. It’ll surely be on the setlist when Smith arrives in the Valley on their Gloria tour, which is in support of their fourth studio album. Canadian-born R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez — who penned such mega-hits as 2016’s “Figures” and 2018’s “Imported” — shares the bill. 8 p.m., $44.50-$130 via ticketmaster.com. Jennifer Goldberg
Cold Cave
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.Goth music is full of revered elders: Andrew Eldritch, Robert Smith, Peter Murphy and Siouxsie Sioux. It’s a music that’s as steeped in tradition as the aesthetics of its subculture but has enough flexibility to allow new stars to take their place in the dark firmament. Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold is one of goth’s latter-day saints, a hardcore musician whose darkwave side project turned into a new goth institution. 2009’s “Love Comes Close” modernized the classic Factory Records sound with Eisold’s deep, tremulous voice crooning over glacial synths and skeletal arrangements. 2011’s “Cherish the Light Years” is the bid for gothic Valhalla, a blockbuster album of anthemic songs that sound massive. It’s the closest that any modern goth band has come to producing an arena rock classic. Eisold has been on record as being uncomfortable with the big-time pop vibes on "Cherish" and has eschewed doing more full-length records to do EPs and single collections. While his style of releasing music is unorthodox his classical songwriting capabilities are more than intact. Their 2021 collection “Fate in Seven Lessons” is packed with clever and romantic wordplay while the synths still sound as cold and gigantic as ever. With Riki; 8 p.m., $20-$30 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Drake and 21 Savage
Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., GlendaleJust on the basis of discographies alone, Drake and 21 Savage are a bit of an odd couple. Stack 21 Savage’s tracks against Drake and the England-born, Atlanta-raised rapper looks lazy with only two albums and a handful of collab records to his name. Drake, by contrast, releases too much music. An early pioneer in the science of maximizing streams, Drake figured out how to turn albums into unwieldy playlists before anyone else. “Less is more” is not something you’ll hear come out of Champagne Papi’s mouth anytime soon. The two teaming up feels less strange when you listen to their 2022 collaborative album “Her Loss.” The pair put on a clinic of ostentatious flexing and shit-talking, spitting playful barbs over a murderer’s row of beats. 21 Savage’s presence energizes Drake, who's been on autopilot for a while now, and pushes him to sound funnier and more engaged than he’s been since Views. With Kanye in wackyland and Jay-Z on his grind as the ambassador for crypto, these two are free to live out their Watch the Throne 2.0 fantasies. Long live the kings. 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Flogging Molly
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., TempeOver the past quarter-century, Celtic punk band Flogging Molly have built their reputation on their raucous, balls-to-the-wall performances. Every show is like St. Patrick's Day, and lead singer and band founder Dave King would have it no other way. The rest of the seven-member group (including King's wife and fiddler Bridget Regan, bassist Nathen Maxwell, accordion player Matt Hensley, guitarist Dennis Casey, drummer Mike Alonso and guitarist/instrumentalist Spencer Swain) have made an indelible and inimitable stamp on popular music through their catalog of eight LPs, from their 2000 debut album "Swagger" up to last year’s "Anthem." Most recently, the band delivered an EP in March that includes the title track, “Til' the Anarchy’s Restored.” King, who doesn’t take his band’s success, longevity and fame for granted, says the band is “gobsmacked” to still be around after 25 years. “It’s like we’re still doing this after all these years. To go on stage every night is like a celebration. Every crowd is completely different, and that’s what keeps you going.” With The Bronx and Vandoliers; 8 p.m., $39.50-$67.50 via ticketweb.com. Mark C. Horn
Xavier Omär
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.“Imma be there right beside you, anywhere you are, cause girl I know you’re down for me,” Xavier Omär sings on “Favourite,” his recent collab with ELHAE. A plush, sumptuous R&B ode to the ride-or-die women in their lives, Omär and ELHAE don’t sing so much as exhale vapor on the track. Their voices are almost weightless, billowing over the track like incense. That pillowy softness is a hallmark of Omär’s sound. The R&B singer-songwriter has built a devoted following thanks to his intimate albums. Omär exults in harmonies, whether with collaborators or with his multi-tracked self. He learned to sing by ear by spending years singing in church, and you can hear that urge to transcend in his secular music. He sings hymns to the divine, but instead of God, Omär croons hosannas to love. If you’ve got a date, take them to communion at Crescent Ballroom in early September and let Father Omär help you feel the spirit of romance. With Jaylon Ashaun and Truvonne; 7:30 p.m., $30-$45 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Jonas Brothers
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.As the unparalleled success of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has proven, folks love to attend career-spanning concerts by beloved legacy acts. Hence the impetus behind the Jonas Brothers’ current tour, which features the trio of Joe, Nick and Kevin performing most of the songs from all five of their studio albums. Over the course of a couple of hours, the pop-rocker siblings will play more than 60 songs, including hits and deep cuts from 2008’s “A Little Bit Longer;” 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times;” 2019’s “Happiness Begins” and this year’s “The Album.” Is it a tad excessive? Probably, but for Jo-Bros fans — particularly those who feel too much is never enough — it will be a night to remember. With Lawrence; 7 p.m., $34.95-$104.95 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Sylvan Esso
Friday, Sept. 8
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Electropop duos had a moment in the 2010s. Combine girlish vocals with chaotic, cyberpunky backing tracks and you’re cooking with gas. Like with any passing musical fad, groups eventually fell off (see: Purity Ring) or descended into acrimony and hair-raising accusations of abuse (see: Crystal Castles). But sometimes there’ll be survivors, people who hew close to that groundbreaking style, and find ways to keep it fresh and electric. Such is the case with North Carolina-based act Sylvan Esso. Composed of singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn, the duo have crafted a moody and beguiling sound. Meath sings bright and clear with the understated sweetness of a bossa nova chanteuse like Astrid Gilberto over shifting soundscapes of beats and synthetic textures that surge and recede like organic matter. It's electronic music that breathes and pulses with warmth. Their latest record, 2021’s “No Rules Sandy,” still sounds as vital as their breakthrough 2014 self-titled record while pushing their sound in a more stripped-down, abstracted direction. If the only rule in life is to evolve or die, Sylvan Esso have always chosen the former. With Reyna Tropical; 8 p.m., $50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Buddy Guy
Friday, Sept. 8
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.Buddy Guy got his start in Baton Rouge during the '50s before heading to Chicago, where he recorded with heavyweights such as Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and Willie Dixon. Despite his fiery onstage guitar pyrotechnics, distinctive vocals, and the unparalleled respect of guitar gods such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, Guy was a nowhere man, without an American record contract for much of the '70s and '80s. The '90s witnessed the rebirth of his career, as he scored Grammys with three consecutive releases, starting with 1991's “Damn Right, I've Got the Blues.” Guy's scorching solos, chugging rhythms and passionate yelp/croon always found him bordering on rock, and he even took a stab at it on 1998's Heavy Love. It was 2001's Sweet Tea, where he headed to the Mississippi hill country to record a primal album in the ramshackle style of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, that will stand as his greatest legacy. An exciting and versatile performer, they don't make them blues guitarists like Guy anymore. With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram; 8 p.m., $35-$125 via etix.com. Phoenix New Times
Matt and Kim
Friday, Sept. 8
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. Some bands are best experienced live. They can cut good records — sometimes outright classics — but something is always missing. There’s an intangible energy to their live show, a presence, that you just can’t capture on tape. The duo of Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have that kind of FOMO mojo. They can cut strong albums (consider 2009’s breakout “Grand,” featuring the inescapable, jaunty-as-fuck hit “Daylight”) but the real Matt and Kim experience is to see them live. The pair are a two-headed dynamo: Kim thrashing out a dizzying array of beats while Matt dances and sings himself into a sweaty mess. The theater kid energy is strong with them, but the songs are good enough that it compensates for it. Make sure you put on your dancing shoes and get ready to leave all your sweat on the floor when you see Matt and Kim do their thing at Crescent Ballroom. With Vaguess; 8 p.m., $35/$38 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
IYKYK Music Festival
Saturday, Sept. 9
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr., AvondaleRelentless Beats has helped define club culture in Phoenix since the mid-'90s. The promotions company has grown from booking random club nights to putting on larger events like the annual Goldrush Music Festival. But as the events scene continues to emerge from the challenges of the COVID era, Relentless is looking to grow even further, and that means branching out into the realm of hip-hop. That includes the first-annual IYKYK Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, which will feature a headlining spot from Lil Uzi Vert. Co-produced by local hip-hop promoter Universatile Music, the the one-night affair includes performances from Metro Boomin, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry and Jeleel, among others. 5 p.m., $75-$169 via tixr.com. Chris Coplan
City and Colour
Saturday, Sept. 9
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.City and Colour aren’t a Christian rock band, per se, but the spirit is strong in Dallas Green’s songs. A workaholic of a songwriter, the Canadian musician has released a vast body of work between his solo albums as City and Colour and his work as part of post-hardcore outfit Alexisonfire. There is a searching, yearning quality to Green’s melodic rock: his voice sounds like it’s always pleading, beseeching, some voiceless listener for an answer. His latest album, “The Love Still Held Me Near,” deals with faith in a pretty overt way. Standout track “Meant To Be” finds the singer-songwriter grappling with mortality and questioning his faith: “I wondered if the Bible was wrong/What the hell were they teaching me?” He expresses solidarity with the godless and afraid on “Underground,” seeing death as the great uniter, the thing we’re all trying to not think about and run from. The lyrics are heavy but the music is buoyant, lifting you up with a pleasing mix of folk and radio rock. With Jaye Jayle; 8 p.m., $85 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Bit Brigade
Saturday, Sept. 9
Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave. The shtick for rock act Bit Brigade is as straightforward and geeky as a game of Rush’n Attack on the old Nintendo Entertainment System: The band’s musicians — many of whom are also members of math-rock outfit Cinemechanica — play live versions of the soundtracks of old-school NES games while one of their friends does a speedrun through the same title that’s projected onto a large screen. Bit Brigade, which was originally known as Contraband or Castlebandia, has been around since the mid-2000s and has played numerous cons and club gigs, proving to be a hit with both nerds and gamers alike. Their music resides in the harder edge of rock and includes riffs more killer than Mega Man 2’s metal blades. Speaking of the Blue Bomber, local geek rapper Mega Ran (whose moniker is inspired by the character) will open the evening. 7 p.m., $16/$18 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Band of Horses
Monday, Sept. 11
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., TempeTitling your latest album “Things Are Great” already seems like an ironic gesture; when it was recorded after the departure and firing of several longtime members, the name can seem like gallows humor. The big surprise behind the Band of Horses record is that it sounds lighter and more unburdened than they have in years. “Crutch” in particular is a lovely anthem, one whose guitars chime with the grace and forward momentum of a Cure pop song. Ben Bridwell, the head wrangler behind Band of Horses, isn’t a particularly “light” guy. The band’s music has a knack for exploring haunted and lonely textures. Bittersweet melancholia is a groove they’ve settled in nicely over the years, as exemplified in signature songs like “No One’s Gonna Love You” and “Is There a Ghost.” Bridwell’s music still sounds expansive and lush, but the emotional tones are more varied. No one can call this band of horses a one-trick pony. With Griffin William Sherry; 7:30 p.m., $35-$60 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Jawbreaker
Tuesday, Sept. 12
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St. Jawbreaker is a bit of an acquired taste. The Bay Area band, which formed way back in 1986, is one of the forerunners of emo, and not in the guyliner and sideswept-bangs sense. Frontman Blake Schwarzenbach's raspy voice isn't for everyone, but Jawbreaker evolved from album to album, so there's something for both emo-purists and pop-punk fans to enjoy. After taking a 21-year hiatus following their 1996 breakup, Jawbreaker returned to the road in 2017. Their current tour features fellow Bay Area pop-punk band Grumpster and influential punk act Joyce Manor. 7 p.m., $47.50 via livenation.com. Melissa Fossum
Lauren Sanderson
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.“She’s coming up, kissing on me / I know your momma wouldn’t agree,” Lauren Sanderson sings on “Gay 4 Me,” a collaboration with fellow singer-songwriter G Flip. While Sanderson is a guest on the track, the song’s themes of queer acceptance and dealing with people who aren’t on the same page are a large part of Sanderson’s work. The pop/rap-rock singer-songwriter became known as an advocate for the queer community after presenting a TEDx Talk called “For God’s Sake, Just Love Them” that called out parents who won’t love their gay kids. Combining that queer positivity and introspective lyrics with her love of the music of Mac Miller and Tyler, the Creator, Sanderson started writing raps. Her music has the off-kilter beats and energy of vintage Odd Future tracks but her raps about female desire and sex positivity are something new and fresh. Her latest album is called “Death of a Fantasy” but it looks like Sanderson’s dream of becoming a music star is in no danger of dying. With Poutyface; 8 p.m., $20/$23 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
5 Seconds of Summer
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave. We’re not going to pretend like the pop-punk songs of 5 Seconds of Summer are great music, but we’ll be damned if they aren’t catchy. Starting off their career in 2011 as YouTube heartthrobs, these Aussies grabbed their guitars and captured the hearts of fans faster than you can say "5SOS" while touring with One Direction. From singing about teenage dreams to navigating adulthood, their songs managed to earn them a worldwide fanbase. Five albums and multiple chart-busting hits later, they’re back on the road again and bringing their 5 Seconds of Summer Show to the masses. 7:45 p.m., $29.50-$79.50 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Wolfmother
Friday, Sept. 15
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.For a certain kind of doofus, the urge to get together with your boys, get tanked on beer and pretend you’re in Led Zeppelin is too strong to resist. Sometimes you can make a career out of that impulse, and Australia’s own Andrew Stockdale is proof of that. The singer, guitarist and sole constant member of Wolfmother has made a living from being the living embodiment of “But we have Robert Plant at home!” When you need a little communication breakdown in your life, a little levee-breaking, and you don’t have copies of Led Zeppelin’s first four albums handy, Wolfmother can do the trick in the same way that properly cooked tofu can take the place of meat. As retro rock bands go, though, Wolfmother do know how to shred a tasty lick. Australia has given us much better bands, but if you’re looking to crush some tallboys with your crew and bang your head for an hour and change, you could do a lot worse than going to The Van Buren in mid-September and howling at the moon with Wolfmother. With Fever Dog; 8 p.m., $29.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Max and Iggor Cavalera
Friday, Sept. 15
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe Your concertgoing experience couldn’t possibly get any more metal than the sonic shred fest that will take over the stage at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre in mid-September. Formidable heavy metal legends — and brothers — Max and Iggor Cavalera headline a bill that features a roster of metal bands primed to blister the eardrums and electrify those coming in hot and ready to rock. The Cavalera brothers started Sepultura in the '80s, and this show features them performing the songs from two of the band’s records, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" and 1986's "Morbid Visions.” While they’re no longer involved with the version of the band that still exists today, the two will deliver the songs from these records that put thrash metal on the map. With Exhumed, Incite, Saintbreaker and Nuclear Remains; 6 p.m., $31.50-$64 via ticketweb.com. Amy Young
Saint Motel
Monday, Sept. 18
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Saint Motel are cinematic. The Los Angeles band makes wide-screen indie pop. “A Good Song Never Dies” off of 2021’s incredibly on-the-nose "The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" pulses with noir vibes and slinky bass. “A good song never dies, it just reminds you of where you were the first it made you cry, the first time you felt alive,” A.J. Jackson sings. Saint Motel’s songs have that “a moment caught in amber” quality to them; their songs sound like they were written to score certain moments in your life. Great epiphanies, love requited and scorned, lust, crushing sadness: all of that can be heard in their swirling mix of dream pop, funk and progressive rock. Their playful approach to songwriting also extends to their live shows where they experiment with different visuals and formats. They've even embraced virtual reality, earning the distinction of being the first band to release an entire album with a virtual reality experience created to accompany every track. With Juliana Madrid; 8 p.m., $27.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.
The Crescent Ballroom will be offering a special kind of surf and turf on Sept. 19. Donavon Frankenreiter is bringing the surf. A soulful troubadour, the singer-songwriter and bandleader cut his teeth on tasty waves before becoming a musician. A pro surfer from the age of 16 on, Frankenreiter took to the touring life when his competing days were over, bringing a laidback, mellow sound that Jack Johnson heads would appreciate. Salt-of-the-earth musician Devon Allman is bringing the turf. Son of rock legend Gregg Allman, Devon Allman has carved his own path playing bluesy, rootsy music with his own band. Allman’s love of Americana is so deep that he’s on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum. He lives, eats, and breathes twang. He’ll bring the groove and the grit while Frankenreiter brings the sunshine hits. 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Conway the Machine
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. When Kanye first put himself on the map with 2004's "Through The Wire," it wasn't just his playful lyrics and sped-up soul music samples that got attention. West's distinct vocals on that record — cut while he had his jaw wired shut from an accident — lent it a unique energy. It was a one-off: the jaw couldn’t stay wired forever. In the case of Demond Price, also known as Conway the Machine, his one-of-a-kind vocal style is forever. The half-brother of Westside Gunn and cousin to Benny the Butcher, the prolific Conway suffered a gunshot injury in 2012 that partially paralyzed his face. Sometimes a drawback can become an asset: Conway’s perpetual slur gives his verses a lopsided and compelling energy. In addition to cutting his own records, the confident and verbose Conway has dropped collaborative records with The Alchemist and Big Ghost. “Hand around the throat of the rap game and I’m boa constricting,'' Conway boasts on “Scatter Brain.” He may literally talk out of the side of his mouth but he always shoots his lyrical darts straight. With Sauce Walka and Jae Skeesel; 7 p.m., $35/$40 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Blue Öyster Cult
Thursday, Sept. 21
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.Blue Öyster Cult will forever be known for such signature hits as "This Ain't the Summer of Love," "Career of Evil," "Godzilla" and (of course) "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," all of which carbon date the rock 'n' roll legends back to their heyday in the 1970s. Their tunes may get constant airplay on classic rock stations everywhere, but the BÖC’s last brush with relevancy came in 2000, courtesy of now-legendary “More Cowbell” skit from “Saturday Night Live” that’s since become an oft-referenced meme. The band embraced it with the same gusto they’ve acknowledged their status as a nostalgia act. Or as frontman and lead guitarist Donald Roeser (a.k.a. Buck Dharma) put it last year: “We realized we're a 'classic rock' band. That's what we are, that's what we do best, that's what we know. "[We're] proud of BÖC's classic sound, and pleased the band is creating vibrant work for disenfranchised music lovers who don't like the homogenized, prefabricated pop or sound-alike, formulaic rap-metal, which monopolizes the radio airwaves and best-seller charts." Okay, boomer. With Head East; 7:30 p.m., $25-$105 via etix.com. Benjamin Leatherman
The Beach Boys
Friday, Sept. 22
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., ChandlerYou can expect to see a lot of Hawaiian print shirts, fruity cocktails, and ’60s pop fans singing along to "California Girls" and "Surfin' USA" when the legendary Beach Boys come to Wild Horse Pass in September. Don’t expect to see Brian Wilson on stage: the eccentric genius whose aching sensitivity and experimental sensibilities elevated the band from surf-rock novelty act to orchestral pop stars composing "teenage symphonies to God" so good that even The Beatles felt pressured to up their game won’t be there. Nor will any of the surviving members be there besides Mike Love, a man whose catastrophically bad vibes are as much a part of Beach Boys lore as Brian Wilson’s post-"Pet Sounds" breakdown. He may be a world-class sourpuss but Love still can sing and it’s hard to argue with a setlist that’s sure to be packed with stone-cold classics. Sure, you’ll have to suffer through “Kokomo,” but at least there will be some “Good Vibrations” and “Help Me Rhonda” to ease your pain afterward. 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Paris Texas
Friday, Sept. 22
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.“We had to take a lil’ while with this shit, had to figure it out,” the double dragons behind Los Angeles’ Paris Texas spit on “Split-Screen.” Animated by stuttering, thumping beats, rappers Louie Pastel and Felix shit-talk and reflect over the cacophony. The line isn’t false modesty: the duo at one point scrapped most of their older work off the web, going scorched earth on their old SoundCloud tracks. They’ve come a long way: 2023’s Mid Air is an experimental rap album that’s full of surprises (like the lovely guitar parts anchoring “Closed Caption” and the woodblock-driven "NuWhip"). While the band is named after Wim Wenders classic 1984 film where a sand-blasted Harry Dean Stanton wanders through the desert, their music is anything but dusty. Felix and Pastel sound fresh and polished like gleaming chrome, rapping with the carefree velocity of someone taking a new car out for a joy ride. 8:30 p.m., $21-$26 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
WilderadoSaturday, Sept. 23
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe Tulsa indie rock band Wilderado aren’t afraid to hit levels of earnestness we haven’t seen since “Leave It To The Beaver” was still on TV. That’s what makes a song like “Surefire” so refreshing. “I’m a sucker for some harmony,” Wilderado’s Max Rainer sings while his bandmates lay down a warm bed of guitars and rhythms that crackle like a campfire. This is curl-up-in-a-blanket-with-your-sweetie-music, enveloping and soothing and with no sharp edges to draw blood and shake you out of your reverie. Wilderado’s brand of electrified urban folk goes down nice and smooth. It has all the mason jar vibes and melodic appeal you’d get from other modern Americana bands without the risk of coming across a mandolin or (shudder) washboard in the mix. With Husbands and Popsiclestickairport; 8 p.m., $20 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
Sunday, Sept. 24
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave. Headbangers, start conditioning those neck muscles. The Freaks on Parade tour, a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and Phoenix's own Alice Cooper, will stop at west Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in late September. Industrial pioneers Ministry and alt-rockers Filter are also on the bill. Though their respective heydays are a couple of decades apart, both Zombie and Cooper are largely cut from the same freaky cloth. Each made their bones in rock ‘n’ roll by utilizing shock tactics and borrowing liberally from all things scary and spooky. Cooper famously strapped on leather, slapped on makeup and combined rip-roaring rock with fiendish stage theatrics back in the ’70s while Zombie caught fire in the ‘90s tapping into horror shtick. 6 p.m., $29.50-$149.50 via livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg and Benjamin Leatherman
The Band Camino
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.The Band Camino are a rock-pop trio hailing from Memphis. They play a style of music that isn’t quite punky enough to be pop-punk and is too well-adjusted to be emo. What distinguishes them is a strong dash of electro-pop, giving songs off their 2023 album "The Dark" like “What Am I Missing?" and "Novocaine," a polished sheen. The songs aren’t like coffee or beer: you won’t get intoxicated or buzzed by their music, but sometimes you just want something to refresh you and give you a nice cool crispness after a long hot day of work. Something that won’t overwhelm you with too much character or flavor. With Bad Suns and Charlotte Sands; 7 p.m., $39.50-$110 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
The Aces
Wednesday, Sept. 27
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.The first thing you should know about all-female indie-pop act The Aces is that they tend to defy expectations. All four members hail from Utah and were raised Mormon, but only half of the bandmates still consider themselves to be religious (two are also LGBTQIA). And while many girl groups playing pop music favor style over substance, The Aces create quality guitar-driven tunes boasting tight harmonies and polished rock grooves. Getting their start in Utah’s all-ages scene, the band was signed by Red Bull Records in 2016 and have released a trio of EPs on the label, as well as three LPs (including this year’s “I've Loved You for So Long”). With Lala Lala; 8 p.m., $26 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Maisie Peters
Thursday, Sept. 28
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Few things fuel a good pop song like pettiness. Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters knows the power of petty well. On her 2023 album “The Good Witch,” her self-described “twisted version of a break-up album,” Peters steeps herself like a bag of tea in the scalding waters of haterdom. “One day, you’re gonna wake up and — oh shit! — you lost the breakup,” Peters sings triumphantly on “Lost the Breakup,” an ode to getting the last laugh with an ex. Peters’ immaculate pop music is burnished to a fine studio sheen but shows lots of personality thanks to Peters’ pouty voice and brash lyrics. Citing Greek mythology as inspiration for the new album, Peters sings like she’s one of the avenging Furies that torments heroes. "I take in clowns, like a one-woman circus," she sings to one of her old Bozos on "You're Just a Boy (And I'm Kinda the Man). Hell truly hath no fury like a singer-songwriter scorned. With Grace Enger; 8 p.m., $33.92 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Gucci Mane
Saturday, Sept. 30
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., ChandlerWith his craggy, sickly infectious flow and peerless swagger, Gucci Mane helped pioneer the hard, cold, snare-heavy trap style that simultaneously dominates mainstream and underground hip-hop today. In the span of over 70 mixtapes and albums, he’s documented arguably the most singular journey in rap history, a gambit that runs from murderous Atlanta rivalries to prison and eventually release and redemption, including newfound moral perspectives and the shedding of addictions and some 50-odd pounds. There are no falsehoods in the rapper’s music, only tragic philosophies, hilarious brags, and an endless sea of gold and diamonds. 1 p.m., $49 via ticketmaster.com. Phoenix New Times