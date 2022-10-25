Your ultimate guide to Halloween parties in Phoenix in 2023

This year, though, the festivities won’t be limited to a single night. Local party monsters can celebrate Halloween over multiple evenings from Oct. 27 to 31. There will be costume balls galore, as well as concerts, dance parties, drag shows and even a thrilling showcase of sideshow-style stunts.
It should come as good news to anyone interested in stretching out their Halloween revelry — provided they've got the means, the money, and the mojo. If you could use suggestions on where to go, we’ve got those, too, boo. The following list features the biggest and best bashes happening around metro Phoenix during Halloween 2023.
Stay safe and don’t forget your costume.
Freakshow Halloween
Friday, Oct. 27
Egyptian Motor Hotel, 765 Grand Avenue Fair warning: the daring antics of the Pain Proof Punks — which frequently involve broken glass, hot wax, staple guns and a bed of nails — might not be for everyone. But if you’re into such thrilling and chilling stunts, they’ll present an evening of sideshow, drag and burlesque entertainment at the Egyptian’s outdoor venue. The 21-and-over show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Giligin's Annual Halloween Block Party
Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28
Giligin's, 4251 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, ScottsdaleGiligin's infamous block party will take over the interior and exterior of the Scottsdale dive. Expect a mix of music, mad fun and maybe a little mayhem, as well as outdoor games, DJs and dancing, treats and a costume contest for prizes. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day and there’s a $10 cover.
Super Unnatural 2023
Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd., ScottsdaleBeats and bass will go bump in the night during this Halloween-themed electronic dance music festival at WestWorld. Put on by Body Language, the house music sub-brand of concert promoter Relentless Beats, the 18-and-over event will feature more than a dozen DJs and producers. The nightly lineup includes sets by Fisher, Four Tet, Mau P, Kyle Watson, Tini Gessler and Bastian Bux on Oct. 27, while Dom Dolla, Chris Lorenzo, Armand Van Helden, Nora En Pure, Chelina Manuhutu, Shlohmo and Azzecca will perform on Oct. 28. Costumes are highly encouraged. Gates open at 3 p.m. each day and the music goes until 11 p.m. General admission is $79.50 per night or $149.50 for the weekend. VIP tickets are $179.50 to $339.50.
Punk Rock Halloween Bash 11
Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe Halloween gets a punk rock twist when local musicians play cover sets paying homage to legendary and landmark bands from the genre (a few participants even get dressed up for the occasion). This year’s lineup includes tributes to Adolescents, Propagandhi, The Refused, Lower Class Brats and Face to Face. Each night, a punk rock flea market will take place outside and a costume contest will offer prizes from local businesses like Terror Trader and Lady Luck Tattoo. Performances start at 8 p.m. No cover.
Nightmare Before Cobra Block Party
Saturday, Oct. 28
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 N. Second St., #100You can live large like Jack Skellington at Cobra Arcade Bar’s 21-and-over block party inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which will feature Timeless Vapes giveaways and a costume contest with $500 in cash prizes. Local DJs like Mane One, Yellawave and Oh Jezus will keep the dance floor hot inside while food vendors and an extra bar will be available outside. Doors open at 4 p.m. No cover.
Selena Costume and Dance Party
Saturday, Oct. 28
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Selena-inspired costumes and attire — including such iconic looks as her purple jumpsuit, red suede cowboy jacket or bejeweled black bustier — are welcome at this 21-and-over theme party on Crescent Ballroom’s patio inspired by the late Tejano superstar. DJ Aja Cruz will spin hip-hop, reggaeton and urban jams all evening. Hours are from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free.
Highway of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 28
Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St., TempeBritish-born DJ and producer Joyryde will rev things up with a high-octane set of bass house at this club party inside Sunbar’s upstairs venue. Costumes are encouraged. The 21-and-over event starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $49.50.
Disgraceful Halloween
Saturday, Oct. 28
Gracie's Tax Bar, 711 N. Seventh Ave. Music, art, and nightlife meet at Gracie’s annual Halloween party, touted as their “biggest celebration of the year.” Local bands Playboy Manbaby, Treasure MammaL and Pleasure Cult will perform and the first 50 people in the door can get a Stone or Sapporo beer for only a penny. The costume contest starts at 10 p.m. and an after-party with a DJ set by Las Lloronas is also planned. Doors are at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the night of the party.
Sexy and Scary Halloween Bash
Saturday, Oct. 28
Club TwentyThree01, 2301 S. Stearman Dr., Chandler If you're into the whole “sexy” costume trend — where everyday occupations get vamped up with revealing get-ups — this stylish affair in Chandler might be the place to go. A costume contest will offer a total of $1,500 in cash prizes. DJ Izzy and hard rock band Hollywood Gods N' Monsters will provide the soundtrack. Doors open at 8 p.m. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the night of the bash.
JAJA-lloweenSaturday, Oct. 28
Don Woods' Say When, 400 W. Camelback RoadCelebrate Halloween at Don Woods' Say When inside the Rise Uptown Hotel. Enjoy specialty tequila cocktails from JAJA and dance the night away. Wear a costume for a chance at prizes. There's no cover.
A Nightmare at Boycott
Saturday, Oct. 28
Boycott Bar, 4301 N. Seventh Ave. The staff at Boycott is promising a “night of spine-chilling fun and thrilling surprises” at their Halloween party. Terrifying costumes (read: ghouls, ghosts and classic monsters) are encouraged. DJs will provide a Halloween-themed playlist of classics and hits. Doors open at 8 p.m. There’s no cover.
Nevermore Halloween
Saturday, Oct. 28
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleChannel your inner Wednesday Addams at this soiree mixing eccentricity with high-style elegance. Attendees can recreate the character’s unique dance moves while DJs drop “dark melodies” during the 21-and-over event, which runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Creative costumes are requested. Call 480-970-2100 for admission info. VIP table service is also available by emailing [email protected].
Slash Bash
Saturday, Oct. 28
BS West, 7125 E. Fifth Ave., ScottsdaleDrag artists like Aubrey Ghalichi, Eddie Broadway, Pyraddiction and Naomi DeMornay will slay it during their performances at BS West’s slasher film-inspired Halloween block party. Joey Jay from “RuPaul's Drag Race” will host a costume contest offering $1,500 in cash and prizes and local DJs will cue up high-energy tunes to keep the dance floor going strong. The party begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 to $35.
Walter Halloween Costume Party
Saturday, Oct. 28
Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave.The immersive art experience of Walter Where?House will become a Halloween wonderland filled with costumed patrons and enormous art cars. House music DJ/producer Francis Mercier will headline with support from N2N and Enmeshed. The beats begin at 9 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance and $33 at the door.
Halloween Costume Party
Tuesday, Oct. 31
George & Dragon, 4240 N. Central Ave.The Valley’s longest-running English pub will offer a costume contest with cash prizes for first, second and third places. Patrons can score drink specials all night at the G&D’s Halloween party, including during the reverse happy hour from 11 p.m. until close. Things get going at 8 p.m. and admission is free.
A Halloween Night Dance Party
Tuesday, Oct. 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadThe groovy ghouls behind goth/dark disco night 6 Feet Under are putting on this affair on All Hallows Eve, which will feature musicians and DJs filling the Rebel Lounge with moody and synthy sounds in the industrial, EBM and darkwave vein. Special guests will include Barcelona’s SDH, Portland duo Puerta Negra, Texas-based artist Mvtant, local trio Tassel and DJs like Hexmaschine and Awfully Sinister. Doors are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on the night of the event.
Bad Costumes Only Party
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Butler's Easy, 8375 N. Seventh St.If your get-up ain’t got it (or is just plain craptastic) the folks at Butler’s Easy certainly won’t think less of you. They’re hosting Halloween party where bad costumes are welcome and the best worst outfit will win a prize. There will also be spooky movies screened and drink specials all evening. The party starts at 8 p.m. and there’s no cover.