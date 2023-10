Your ultimate guide to Halloween parties in Phoenix in 2023

Freakshow Halloween

Friday, Oct. 27

Egyptian Motor Hotel, 765 Grand Avenue

Giligin's Annual Halloween Block Party

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

Giligin's, 4251 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

Super Unnatural 2023

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale

click to enlarge Costumes are welcome at Yucca Tap's Punk Rock Halloween Bash. Benjamin Leatherman

Punk Rock Halloween Bash 11

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe

Nightmare Before Cobra Block Party

Saturday, Oct. 28

Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 N. Second St., #100

Selena Costume and Dance Party

Saturday, Oct. 28

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave.

Highway of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 28

Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St., Tempe

click to enlarge Gracie’s Tax Bar in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Disgraceful Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 28

Gracie's Tax Bar, 711 N. Seventh Ave.

Sexy and Scary Halloween Bash

Saturday, Oct. 28

Club TwentyThree01, 2301 S. Stearman Dr., Chandler

JAJA-lloween Saturday, Oct. 28

Don Woods' Say When, 400 W. Camelback Road

A Nightmare at Boycott

Saturday, Oct. 28

Boycott Bar, 4301 N. Seventh Ave.

Nevermore Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 28

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

click to enlarge Party at BS West this Halloween. Benjamin Leatherman

Slash Bash

Saturday, Oct. 28

BS West, 7125 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale

Walter Halloween Costume Party

Saturday, Oct. 28

Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave.

Halloween Costume Party

Tuesday, Oct. 31

George & Dragon, 4240 N. Central Ave.

A Halloween Night Dance Party

Tuesday, Oct. 31

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road

Bad Costumes Only Party

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Butler's Easy, 8375 N. Seventh St.