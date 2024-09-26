 Phoenix shops that bring spooky vibes, frights for Halloween season | Phoenix New Times
Get into the spooky spirit at these Phoenix shops

If you love all things Halloween, these local spots have ghoulish goods to die for.
September 26, 2024
Mr. P-body
As Spirit Halloween stores across the U.S. pop up and begin to wipe the dust off their shelves, we’ve got a spooktacular list of local boo-tiques to haunt just in time for Halloween season. And fortunately for all you goths and horror fans, these places are open all year round.

Morbid Mystique

13808 N. 51st Ave., Glendale
Shop 'til you drop (six feet under) at this charming, dark boutique. Here you’ll find goth-inspired home decor, apparel, cosmetics and perfumes. You'll also find jewelry, trinkets and more. Stop by Morbid Mystique for one of their in-store events, during which you can learn to make enchanting potions and spooky candles.
Masks on display at Spooky's Swirls.
Spooky's Swirls

3029 N. Alma School Road, #117, Chandler
Conjure up some treat pies from this horror and sci-fi themed bakery while you peruse their museum of film history. The Spooky's Swirls museum includes screen-used props and outfits from films such as "Harry Potter," "Ghostbusters," "Alien" and more. Get your fill of scary scones, creepy cookies, cakes and even paranormal deep-dish pizza. All of their baked goods are gluten-free, and they offer several vegan options too.

Curious Nature

4346 N. Seventh Ave.
Calling all macabre collectors, science lovers and fine-art connoisseurs. Curious Nature is a natural-history emporium in Phoenix where you’ll find ethically sourced taxidermy, osteological specimens (skeletons), medical-history ephemera, exotic plants and a unique assortment of oddities. They hold traditional Victorian seance experiences and offer beginner classes in entomology, taxidermy, tarot and shibari.
Terror Trader co-owner Jason Swarr.
Terror Trader

941 W. Elliot Road, #3, Chandler
Located in Chandler, this year-round store is a one-stop show for fans of all things horror. The shop has everything from costumes, props and masks to gothic-themed decor and oddities, as well as handmade goods from local artists and vendors. They even have a vintage VHS collection of classic horror films. Terror Trader also runs several events — including marketplaces and movie screenings — and has its own annual horror convention, Gathering of The Ghouls, which includes celebrity photo-ops and signings.

Rocket A Go-Go

15 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
If you want "looks that kill" for an affordable price, this Tempe retro secondhand boutique is the place. At Rocket A Go-Go, you’ll find trendy vintage outfits catering to the punkabilly, pin-up and alternative crowd. Find an outfit to wear before you head across the street for a punk rock show at legendary dive bar and venue, Yucca Tap Room.

The pentagram latte art enamel pin from Dark Hall Coffee.
Dark Hall Coffee

2243 N. 12th St.
Nothing is scarier than a coffee fiend without caffeine (or so we've been told). Fear not, because Dark Hall Coffee is open from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. in the Coronado Historic District. The interior features a dark-floral elegance, and the menu is simplistic, with special touches such as a Pentagram foam art latte and skull-shaped cakes. All drinks and fresh-baked pastries are entirely plant-based.

Evil Izzy’s Haunted Emporium

4239 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B
New to the Valley is Evil Izzy’s Haunted Emporium, a year-round costume and horror collectibles shop. It’s Halloween every day of the year at Evil Izzy's, so if you need anything from makeup and accessories to cosplay outfits and decor for parties or themed events, this is a go-to option.
