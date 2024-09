Get into the spooky spirit at these Phoenix shops

Morbid Mystique 13808 N. 51st Ave., Glendale

As Spirit Halloween stores across the U.S. pop up and begin to wipe the dust off their shelves, we’ve got a spooktacular list of local boo-tiques to haunt just in time for Halloween season. And fortunately for all you goths and horror fans, these places are open all year round.Conjure up some treat pies from this horror and sci-fi themed bakery while you peruse their museum of film history. The Spooky's Swirls museum includes screen-used props and outfits from films such as "Harry Potter," "Ghostbusters," "Alien" and more. Get your fill of scary scones, creepy cookies, cakes and even paranormal deep-dish pizza. All of their baked goods are gluten-free, and they offer several vegan options too.Calling all macabre collectors, science lovers and fine-art connoisseurs. Curious Nature is a natural-history emporium in Phoenix where you’ll find ethically sourced taxidermy, osteological specimens (skeletons), medical-history ephemera, exotic plants and a unique assortment of oddities. They hold traditional Victorian seance experiences and offer beginner classes in entomology, taxidermy, tarot and shibari.If you want "looks that kill" for an affordable price, this Tempe retro secondhand boutique is the place. At Rocket A Go-Go , you’ll find trendy vintage outfits catering to the punkabilly, pin-up and alternative crowd. Find an outfit to wear before you head across the street for a punk rock show at legendary dive bar and venue, Yucca Tap Room.Nothing is scarier than a coffee fiend without caffeine (or so we've been told). Fear not, because Dark Hall Coffee is open from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. in the Coronado Historic District. The interior features a dark-floral elegance, and the menu is simplistic, with special touches such as a Pentagram foam art latte and skull-shaped cakes. All drinks and fresh-baked pastries are entirely plant-based.New to the Valley is Evil Izzy’s Haunted Emporium, a year-round costume and horror collectibles shop. It’s Halloween every day of the year at Evil Izzy's, so if you need anything from makeup and accessories to cosplay outfits and decor for parties or themed events, this is a go-to option.