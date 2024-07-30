 Black Flag Tempe concert set for Marquee Theatre in December | Phoenix New Times
Black Flag announce December show at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Black Flag will be performing "The First Four Years" at Marquee Theatre on Dec. 27.
July 30, 2024
Don't miss Black Flag on Dec. 27.
Don't miss Black Flag on Dec. 27. Courtesy of Marquee Theatre
Legendary California punk rockers Black Flag will perform at Marquee Theatre on Dec. 27.

Marquee announced the show Monday afternoon on social media.

The band, who have been active since 1976, have had myriad lineup changes over the years. Founder and guitarist Greg Ginn is the band's only continuous member; the other current members are vocalist Mike Vallely, drummer Charles Wiley and bassist Matt Baxter.

At their Tempe show, they'll perform 1983 compilation album "The First Four Years" in its entirety, along with other songs from their extensive catalog.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
