Black Flag announce December show at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Legendary California punk rockers Black Flag will perform at Marquee Theatre on Dec. 27.Marquee announced the show Monday afternoon on social media.The band, who have been active since 1976, have had myriad lineup changes over the years. Founder and guitarist Greg Ginn is the band's only continuous member; the other current members are vocalist Mike Vallely, drummer Charles Wiley and bassist Matt Baxter.At their Tempe show, they'll perform 1983 compilation album "The First Four Years" in its entirety, along with other songs from their extensive catalog. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.For more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar