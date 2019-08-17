BLK Live in Scottsdale Closes Temporarily — Here's What We Know

A DJ performs on the outdoor stage at BLK Live in Scottsdale in 2017.

If you were planning to hang out or rock out at BLK Live this weekend, we’ve got some bad news. The north Scottsdale bar, restaurant, concert venue, and pool party joint closed for business on Friday, August 16. Its proprietors say the shutdown is only temporary.

A concert at the venue by former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke on Friday, August 16, was canceled.

News of the venue’s sudden closure and the concert’s cancellation was a surprise, both to ticketholders and Clarke himself, who had reportedly flown into Phoenix to perform.

The guitarist tweeted early Friday evening about his show getting nixed and BLK Live being shut down, although he stated that the venue was closed permanently.

looks like our show tonight (8/16) at BLK Live in Phoenix, AZ is CANCELLED. something went down with the venue & they’ve closed their doors for good.



we are still playing @VampdVegas tomorrow night (8/17) — Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) August 17, 2019

A post to BLK Live’s Facebook page on Friday night confirmed that it was closed and that Friday's show was cancelled. The post also stated that the venue would reopen sometime next week.

No information regarding a refund for the concert was mentioned, however.

The message also said the closing was the result of “unforeseen circumstances,” which Rocco Visnjic, BLK Live’s director of operations, echoed when Phoenix New Times spoke with him on Friday night.

"We ran into a little minor issue internally that we're trying to resolve," Visnjic says. "We had to close over the weekend."

Visnjic declined to elaborate on what exactly the "minor issue" was but said BLK Live would reopen "hopefully within the next couple days." He said that he would be sending out a press release with additional details on the matter.

According to BLK Live's website, three shows are scheduled to take place at the venue in the coming weeks: a performance by rock band Arizonan Summer on August 23, a gig by Led Zeppelin tribute act The Zeppelin IV on August 30, and a pool party featuring DJ duo Dada Life on August 31.

Visnjic confirmed that all three shows will take place as scheduled.