Childish Gambino Postpones Phoenix Tour Date Because of Foot Injury

Fans of Childish Gambino may have to wait a little longer for him to set foot in Phoenix, because the rapper/singer/actor just broke his.

Donald Glover has postponed his Childish Gambino: This is America Tour after reportedly suffering a foot injury. According to TMZ. Glover, who had been arriving to gigs in a wheelchair, ended his show at American Airlines Center in Dallas 30 minutes early after injuring himself during the set.

Fam Rothstein, a member of the Wolf + Rothstein agency co-producing the tour with Live Nation, wrote on Twitter "This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over."