Childish Gambino Postpones Phoenix Tour Date Because of Foot Injury

Fans of Childish Gambino may have to wait a little longer for him to set foot in Phoenix, because the rapper/singer/actor just broke his.
Donald Glover has postponed his Childish Gambino: This is America Tour after reportedly suffering a foot injury. According to TMZ. Glover, who had been arriving to gigs in a wheelchair, ended his show at American Airlines Center in Dallas 30 minutes early after injuring himself during the set.
Fam Rothstein, a member of the Wolf + Rothstein agency co-producing the tour with Live Nation, wrote on Twitter "This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Certain venues such as the Forum in Inglewood, California, have announced individual show postponements already. Phoenix New Times has reached out to Live Nation to confirm the postponement of the Phoenix tour date, which was previously set for Friday, October 5, at Gila River Arena. We will update with new information when available.
Glover is considered a polymath in the entertainment business, having achieved success as an actor in movies and TV shows like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Community, as a show creator for his acclaimed FX series Atlanta, and as a musician for his Childish Gambino project, which has veered from rap to soul and back to rap.
His Hiro Murai-directed music video for "This is America," the song for which his tour is named, became a phenomenon earlier this year for its startling political imagery and chaotic tone, and became the 31st song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Glover has stated that the This is America Tour will be the final tour for the Childish Gambino project, which he will retire after an upcoming album.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!