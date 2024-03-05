Chris Brown’s new tour stops in Phoenix this summer. Why you shouldn’t go

R&B star Chris Brown announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning.
The 11:11 Tour kicks off June 5 and will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 4.
The tour will promote Brown's latest album, "11:11," which debuted in November. The lead single, "Summer Too Hot," was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Performance.
We won't be attending.
Lest we forget, Brown, one of the most prominent R&B artists of the 21st century, is also an unrepentant domestic abuser.
His assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 left her with visible injuries, including bruises on her face and a split lip. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.
He made a public apology during which he said, "I have told Rihanna countless times, and I’m telling you today, that I am truly, truly sorry that I wasn’t able to handle the situation differently and better."
But, as the saying goes, the best apology is changed behavior, and Brown didn't change.
In 2017, Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order against him. She alleged physical violence, including punching her in the stomach and pushing her down stairs, as well as threats to kill her. The restraining order prevented Brown from coming within 100 yards of her for a period of five years.
If you don't care about any of this and just want to hear him sing "Forever" in person, the artist presale begins on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Have fun with that.