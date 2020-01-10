Everything You Need to Know About the Coors Light Birds Nest 2020 Concerts

"The Greatest Show on Grass" has one hell of an afterparty.

The Coors Light Birds Nest takes place from Wednesday, January 29, to Saturday, February 1, around the same time as the Waste Management Phoenix Open. And there's something for everyone. In addition to hip-hop (G-Eazy) and EDM (Kygo), this year's lineup is stacked with country music, with Miranda Lambert and local hero Dierks Bentley taking the stage.

“Country music has always been a fan favorite at the Coors Lights Birds Nest, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have these two country megastars headline Wednesday and Friday night,” says Tim Woods, Waste Management Phoenix Open Tournament chairman. “The incredible energy and stage presence both these performers bring to the table is unmatched, and we’re anxious to see them put on a great show for our fans.”

Bentley's set is sold out, but there's still plenty of music to be had after the golfers leave the green. If you're headed to north Scottsdale to catch a set inside the 50,000-square-foot tent located across the street from the event, we've prepared a guide on everything you need before you go.

EXPAND Do you guys know Dierks Bentley? Waste Management Phoenix Open

Location: The Coors Light Birds Nest is situated at 82nd Street and Bell Road in Scottsdale across from the main entrance to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Dates and Times: Concerts takes place nightly from Wednesday, January 29, to Saturday, February 1. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. each day and shows start around 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: General admission is $75 to $115 per person. VIP packages will run you $285 to $300 per person.

VIP: If you’d like to live large, the aforementioned basic VIP package includes a hosted bar, catered buffet, and the chance to watch the concerts from an exclusive area in front of the stage.

Age Limits: Birds Nest concerts are strictly for the 21-and-over crowd only.

Getting There: If you’re coming by car, take the Loop 101 to the Hayden Road exit and then head south toward Bell Road. Follow the signs to the parking lots. Party buses are also available to both the Phoenix Open and the Birds Nest from various Valley bars (including Bottled Blonde, El Hefe, and The Porch Arcadia) via local company Plus One Transportation. Tickets are $40 to $95.

Parking: Several lots are located near the Birds Nest and Phoenix Open, with free parking available on a first-come, first-serve basis. (A map featuring the location every lot can be found here.) Shuttles will run you from your car to both spots and back again from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

Food and Drink: You can get your drink on at different alcohol vendors and bars that will be available inside the general admission areas of the tent. Meanwhile, the VIP area will have catered buffets and a variety of bars.

Bring: An ID, fully charged cellphone, comfortable shoes, and a party-hearty attitude are all recommended.

Don't Bring: Anything dangerous, disruptive, or disorderly, including drugs, weapons, or similar contraband. Outside food and drinks are also not allowed.

Daily Lineups: As we said, there's something for everyone at the Coors Light Birds Nest. Here's a list of who's taking the stage for the 2020 edition:

Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson

Wednesday, January 29

Miranda Lambert has crossed over from her country roots with hits like “House that Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” and “Over You.” Cody Johnson has been winning fans since 2006 with his no-nonsense style. The two artists complement each other well.

“Cody is an amazing talent and think he will be a great addition to our lineup with Miranda Lambert on Wednesday,” says Woods. “He has a an energetic style and is a great live performer – his personality will definitely be a hit with our Coors Light Birds Nest fans.”

Are you ready for some G-Eazy? Waste Management Phoenix Open

G-Eazy with Special Guest

Thursday, January 30

After the success of 2017's studio album The Beautiful & Damned, hip-hop artist G-Eazy released a series of b-sides and surprised fans late last year with the release of the EP Scary Nights.

Dierks Bentley and Austin Burke

Friday, January 31

Two country boys are performing for the hometown crowd, so this show is sold out. But definitely come early to see Johnson in action. The "On My Way to You” is a star on the rise.

EXPAND KYGO was named an "EDM artist to watch" by Billboard. Waste Management Phoenix Open

KYGO with Special Guest

Saturday, February 1



The Norweigan-born DJ is earning his title of "EDM artist to watch," which was bestowed to him by Billboard, based on his single “Remind Me to Forget” featuring Miguel and his recent mix of the rare Whitney Houston track "Higher Love."