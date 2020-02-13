 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
You better have a sitter to see Megan & Shane.EXPAND
You better have a sitter to see Megan & Shane.
Meghan Herring

Dani’s Local Dish: Local Love Is in The Air

Dani Cutler | February 13, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Why stop at the usual romantic dinner and chocolate when you can treat the one you love to a night of rock?

Several shows are happening on Friday night that will get you in the mood for love ... and local music

If your musical tastes lie in the Americana genre, then The Rebel Lounge is the place to be for Hello Darlin’ — Americana for Lovers night. The evening's lineup features the sexy vocals of Megan & Shane, Jonathan Thomas and the Little Room Band, D.L. Marble, and the Salt River String Band. This is a 21-and-over show, so definitely make sure you have a sitter for the kids. The magic-making begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Related Stories

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Stand Up Live - AZ 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix AZ 85003
    50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix AZ 85003
    View more dates and times at this location >

  • Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 / 8:00pm @ The Pressroom 441 W. Madison Street Phoenix AZ 85003
    441 W. Madison Street, Phoenix AZ 85003

  • Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 / 6:00pm @ Rawhide Western Town and Event Center 5700 W. North Loop Rd. Chandler AZ 85226
    5700 W. North Loop Rd., Chandler AZ 85226

You can truly impress your loved one with your funky groove moves by checking out the Hot House Orchids at Rips Bar, 3045 North 16th Street, on Valentine’s night. They are taking over at 9 p.m. If their single “Turn The Fan On (Sweaty Like New Orleans)” is any indication, you will be in for one hell of a good time.

On Saturday, you can recover from (or continue) your Valentine’s Day celebration by heading to Pho Cao, 7436 East McDowell Road in Scottsdale, for the EP Release of Void Of from hip-hop group Optimystical. Their video for “Water In My Lungs” was screened last weekend at the Indie Film Fest at FilmBar.

With up-and-coming indie names like Danielle Durack, John Cornelio, and Winston Williams joining them, you can stay cozy with a bowl of noodles and music. They have some fun surprises planned, including merch giveaways and secret access to an unreleased track. This show begins at 8 p.m.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >