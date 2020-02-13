Dani’s Local Dish: Local Love Is in The Air

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Why stop at the usual romantic dinner and chocolate when you can treat the one you love to a night of rock?

Several shows are happening on Friday night that will get you in the mood for love ... and local music

If your musical tastes lie in the Americana genre, then The Rebel Lounge is the place to be for Hello Darlin’ — Americana for Lovers night. The evening's lineup features the sexy vocals of Megan & Shane, Jonathan Thomas and the Little Room Band, D.L. Marble, and the Salt River String Band. This is a 21-and-over show, so definitely make sure you have a sitter for the kids. The magic-making begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

You can truly impress your loved one with your funky groove moves by checking out the Hot House Orchids at Rips Bar, 3045 North 16th Street, on Valentine’s night. They are taking over at 9 p.m. If their single “Turn The Fan On (Sweaty Like New Orleans)” is any indication, you will be in for one hell of a good time.

On Saturday, you can recover from (or continue) your Valentine’s Day celebration by heading to Pho Cao, 7436 East McDowell Road in Scottsdale, for the EP Release of Void Of from hip-hop group Optimystical. Their video for “Water In My Lungs” was screened last weekend at the Indie Film Fest at FilmBar.

With up-and-coming indie names like Danielle Durack, John Cornelio, and Winston Williams joining them, you can stay cozy with a bowl of noodles and music. They have some fun surprises planned, including merch giveaways and secret access to an unreleased track. This show begins at 8 p.m.