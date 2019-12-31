Five Songs To Ring In the New Year

The Rolling Stones will help you start up your 2020.

Out with the old, and in with the new.

That's the mantra as we inch closer to the New Year. It's time to reflect on the year behind us, and to look forward to what might possibly be the species' last year on this planet. But let's not worry about that right now. Instead let's look forward to all those New Year's Eve parties we're either going to host or crash.

Before you bust out your best version of "Auld Lang Syne," check out our offering of five songs to help you ring in the New Year.

Tony Camargo — 'El Año Viejo'

El año viejo translates to "the old year." Send off 2019 with this stylish cover from Mexican '50s crooner, Antonio Camargo.

Rolling Stones — 'Start Me Up'

The Mayans also predicated that if you want to enjoy your final year, you should do it by chugging a bottle of whiskey and listening to Keith Richards and company on New Year's Eve.

Nina Simone — 'Feeling Good'

"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me and I'm feeling good." Enough said. Hangover or not, 2020 is going to be owned.

Jay Z — 'On To the Next One'

There will be only one direction after this weekend: forward. At least that's going to be the mindset for a month or two. Revel in the spirit and blast this classic while you're raging, working out, or just plain getting shit done.

R.E.M. — 'It's The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)'

Like Prince's premillenium song "1999," which was released in 1982, this apocalyptic track was penned way back in 1987 and will undoubtedly be the anthem for the next 358 days. Sure we're at the peak of our civilization and our impending doom is on the horizon, but is that any reason to sing a sad song? We didn't think so either.

Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2011.