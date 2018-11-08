FORM Arcosanti Returns for 2019 With Lower Ticket Prices

Get ready for a trip: FORM is back.

The sixth annual edition of the unique music festival, which takes place at the experimental community of Arcosanti just 70 miles north of Phoenix, has been announced for May 10 to 12, 2019. This year, organizers want to to increase accessibility to the Phoenix community with lower ticket prices and shuttle options.

“When we were approaching FORM Arcosanti 2019, we had to make some hard decisions," says FORM co-founder Zach Tetreault. "We decided to stay true to our roots. For 2019 we’ll stay small, intentional and vibrant as ever, while adding more for you to see, hear, and do."

While the festival will attempt to maintain its intimacy with just 2,000 participants, early bird ticket prices have decreased from $399 to $349 this year and the minimum age requirement has dropped to 18. A limited amount of tickets are available as of today, November 8. Onsite camping for all three nights is included.

FORM will also organize shuttle buses which will permit visitors from Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, and Los Angeles to travel to Arcosanti, the experimental desert community 70 miles north of Phoenix which hosts the festival each year. Arizona locals or anyone staying at an offsite accommodation will be permitted re-entry to the festival grounds.

"And just as in years prior, there will be no VIP sections and no overlapping sets," says Tetreault.

FORM's lack of a VIP ticket seen at other festivals is meant to promote an inclusive and communal experience for all visitors. There will however be bundle options for those wishing to purchase a festival package which includes accommodations, meals, and other amenities. Besides the onsite camping included in the ticket, RV accommodations and luxury "glamping" options will also be offered.

Tetreault, who is also a member of the band Hundred Waters, also tells Phoenix New Times that a launch party for FORM 2019 will take place in January here in Phoenix. More information will be available soon.

The seeds of FORM were planted after a 2013 visit to Arcosanti by Hundred Waters. The band and co-founders created the festival in order to foster meaningful connections and creativity among artists and friends. The festival's 2018 lineup included acts from a variety of genres such as Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Blood Orange, Skrillex, and Flying Lotus.

FORM Arcosanti 2019. May 10 to 12 at Arcosanti; experienceform.com. Early bird tickets are $349 via experienceform.com.