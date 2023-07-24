Galactic Empire, Bryan Adams and Phoenix’s best concerts this week

Read on for full details about each of these shows or check out Phoenix New Times’ online concert calendar for more live music in the Valley this week.
John Lodge
Tuesday, July 25
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St. If you’re familiar with the Moody Blues, you already know of the genius of John Lodge. The British-born vocalist and guitarist joined the famed rock band in the mid-1960s. With an illustrious career spanning over five decades, Lodge has left an indelible mark on the world of progressive and psychedelic rock. As a key songwriter for the band, his contributions to classics like "Ride My See-Saw" and "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock ‘n’ Roll Band)" have cemented his place in music history. Beyond his work with the Moody Blues, Lodge has also pursued a successful solo career, releasing albums that showcase his versatile musical talents. With his rich, passionate vocals and skillful bass playing, he remains an enduring figure in rock music, captivating generations of fans worldwide. Lodge’s latest tour sees him performing the Moody Blues’ 1967 album “Days of Future Passed” in its entirety, as well as various other hits from the band’s catalog. 7:30 p.m., $35-$85 via etix.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Galactic Empire
Tuesday, July 25
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaJohn Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” scores are the stuff of cinematic legend. They also can be quite metal, as grandiose orchestral pieces like “The Imperial March” pack just as much bombast, energy, and gravitas as many a heavy metal anthem, as well as complex instrumentation and virtuoso performances. So it feels downright fitting when the costumed musicians of metal band Galactic Empire — which include Bass Commander, Boba Sett, and Shadow Ranger — shred through metal versions of “Duel of the Fates,” “Battle of the Heroes,” the theme to “The Mandalorian,” and the aforementioned “Imperial March” while wearing costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga. This is the band you’re looking for. With Adavant; 6:30 p.m., $25 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Bryan Adams
Tuesday, July 25
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St. Rock guitarist (and proud Canadian) Bryan Adams has a voice that can make even the toughest of lumberjacks shed a tear. From his early days singing about summer romances to belting out power ballads that would give Celine Dion a run for her money, Adams has conquered the hearts of fans worldwide. Over the decades, he’s sold millions of records, notched more than a dozen hits (including "Can't Stop This Thing We Started," "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?" and "Here I Am") and gave early '90s dudebros an anthem to woo women with the Robin Hood-themed “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” He hasn’t released any new albums since 2017’s “Ultimate,” but has more than enough material to fill a lengthy concert and get arenas filled with fans singing along. Long live the king of Canadian charm and catchy hooks. With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; 7:30 p.m., $54.50-$144.50 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders
Wednesday, July 26
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St. The inaugural Dreamsonic traveling festival, a brainchild of long-running band Dream Theater, is coming to the Valley this week and could’ve easily been called The Monsters of Prog Rock. Dream Theater have been wowing the proud owners of blacklight posters for decades with their labyrinthian concept albums, intricate song structures, and the occasional gnarly riff. The Dreamsonic tour is a progressive smorgasbord that also includes Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. The former is the one-time frontman of Strapping Young Lad, who has made a name for himself with a series of albums that effortlessly weaved together ambient music, progressive rock, glam rock and heavy metal. It's heady, expansive stuff. Animals As Leaders rounds out the night with their take on instrumental progressive metal, mixing in some djent rhythms to give their epic songs an off-kilter feel. If you’re looking to blast off into inner space and bang your head for a spell, you won’t find a better place to be than the Dreamsonic tour when it rolls into town. 7 p.m., $49.50-$69.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Shaggy 2 Dope
Wednesday, July 26
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaJuggalos of Arizona rejoice. If you weren’t able to make it to the Insane Clown Posse’s infamous annual gathering earlier this month, Shaggy 2 Dope will be bringing the party to you. The face-painted rapper who co-founded ICP with longtime partner Violent J more than 30 years ago is touring in support of his latest solo release, “Professor Shaggs and the Quest for the Ultimate Groove.” The eight-song album, which dropped in May on ICP’s longtime label Psychopathic Records, was inspired by trap music. Will Shaggy’s show — which features opening sets by DJ Clay, Nathan James, Tieme Diaz and the Valley’s Odd Squad Family — be just as rowdy as your average ICP gig? We’re guessing it will. 6:30 p.m., $30-$105 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Thursday, July 27
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been living and breathing the blues for most of his life. After meeting the late Stevie Ray Vaughan at age 7, he began playing the guitar regularly. By age 13, he was a teen prodigy who got invited onstage by legendary bluesman Bryan Lee to jam. Video of Shepherd performing at Louisiana’s Red River Revel Arts Festival led to a deal with Giant Records, which resulted in seven of his singles making the top 10 of Billboard’s mainstream rock charts in the late ‘90s. Meanwhile, he was earning critical acclaim for his soulful guitar style that blended traditional blues with a contemporary flair. Shepherd’s since been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, performed alongside such legends as Buddy Guy and the late B.B. King, and become a modern blues icon in his own right. Not bad for a “completely self-taught” musician who never learned how to read music. 7:30 p.m., $39-$69 via etix.com. Benjamin Leatherman
No Abortion Bans! Benefit Concert
Thursday, July 27
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. With abortion rights still very much a hot-button issue in Arizona, a number of local musicians are joining together for a benefit concert this week. No Abortion Bans! features music by Camille Sledge of Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Veronica Everheart, Katie Mae, Proper Pet, The SunPunchers and DJ TacoBella. Tickets are $15, and all proceeds benefit the Abortion Fund of Arizona, a nonprofit organization that provides direct assistance to people seeking abortion care in Arizona. 7 p.m. Jennifer Goldberg