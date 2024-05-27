10 Luke Combs songs to listen to ahead of his Phoenix concerts

Combs’ fans probably already know how gifted he is. He began winning industry awards from his very first full album, titled “This One’s For You,” in 2017 and from there became one of country music’s most illustrious singers.
At age 34, he's already made music history as the artist to have the most consecutive No. 1 songs since their debut single. He's also going Hollywood, co-writing the song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” for the summer blockbuster “Twisters.”
Combs will be heading to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour on Friday and Saturday, and we've put together 10 of his songs as a primer, an introduction to his music if you only know “Fast Car” or just a playlist to get you hyped for the shows.