10 Luke Combs songs to listen to ahead of his Phoenix concerts

Get in your "Fast Car" and play these tunes ahead of the Luke Combs concerts.
May 27, 2024
Luke Combs will be in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday.
Luke Combs will be in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. Manouel Roman/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0

Country singer Luke Combs made the crossover from the country charts to the pop charts with his Grammy-winning “Fast Car” cover in 2023. The song was originally released by Tracy Chapman in 1988, but Combs' endearing vocals brought it to a new audience. It ended up being No. 1 on both the country and music charts and ultimately a standard in America’s songbook.

Combs’ fans probably already know how gifted he is. He began winning industry awards from his very first full album, titled “This One’s For You,” in 2017 and from there became one of country music’s most illustrious singers.
At age 34, he's already made music history as the artist to have the most consecutive No. 1 songs since their debut single. He's also going Hollywood, co-writing the song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” for the summer blockbuster “Twisters.”

Combs will be heading to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour on Friday and Saturday, and we've put together 10 of his songs as a primer, an introduction to his music if you only know “Fast Car” or just a playlist to get you hyped for the shows.

‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’

Stadium rock is turned on its head with this arena banger. Combs’ deep voice barrels down on you much like the tornados in the film “Twisters” for which this song is written. This song is country rock at its best and matches beats with the blockbuster action movie headed to theaters this July.

‘Lovin’ On You’

This fun honky-tonk song is short but sweet. “Lovin’ On You” might appeal to those who like old-fashioned whimsical storytelling with a bombastic flair. For an added bit of fun, watch the video in which Combs and his band perform in a skating rink to a group of children celebrating a birthday.

‘Fast Car’

Like lightning in a bottle, Combs crossed over into the pop market with this cover of Tracy Chapman’s song. It's a powerful ballad about being homeless but pining for something greater with the person you love but finding out that’s not always better. In the original, the narrator is a woman, but Combs brings an extra poignancy to the tune which establishes his range as an artist.

‘The Kind of Love We Make’

This love ballad could have come right out of 1982 with its smooth composition leading into the bombastic chorus. If you like your love songs infused with electric guitar chords and metaphors about how hot a flame burns, then this song will get you in the mood.

‘Doin’ This’

The power of this song comes from Combs’ heart as he makes it clear that wherever he is in life, he'll still be singing. It feels like a heartfelt personal mantra that a lot of us could use ourselves, especially when we have an unbridled passion for something.

‘Hurricane’

Funny enough “Hurricane” is the single that started it all, and now Combs is singing about tornadoes for the new movie “Twisters.” Either way, his career is taking the country and pop charts by storm. This is the quintessential song to listen to before heading out to the concert as it exemplifies his penchant for using rock techniques to underscore a country twang.

‘Better Together’

Another ballad, but this time it is dedicated to his wife. Becoming a celebrity rock star must bring with it some insecurities. This tune is for anyone who has a job on the road, but their thoughts are always on the people they care about the most. It’s a strong message bolstered by the guttural chords he manages to stir up from the depths of his soul.

‘When It Rains It Pours’

Another song about weather; are we seeing a pattern here? Unlike the previous song, this one is about a breakup, but despite the romantic downturn, the narrator’s luck improves. This one is a catchy 90s-inspired country music homage that he says was akin to something Brad Paisly would do. It would be surprising that he wouldn’t include this in his setlist for the tour.

‘One Number Away’

You can bet that this song will be included on his tour, as it's one of his greatest. The storytelling here is impeccable. Fluctuations in his tempo throughout, a haunting bridge and some smooth melodic vocal transitions give this song everything someone would want who is feeling a range of emotions after a breakup.

‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’

A barroom banger that gets better as it goes along. This one is the equivalent of a club thumper from a dance club. You must be deceased if you aren’t singing and dancing to this absolute powerhouse. At one point, the song almost goes silent, but then the reprise explodes to take it to the end, leaving you breathless by its impact.
