Luke Combs’ two Phoenix concerts: How to get tickets

The "Fast Car" country star is coming to State Farm Stadium for two shows this week.
May 26, 2024
Luke Combs is bringing the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour to Phoenix.
Luke Combs is bringing the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour to Phoenix. AEG Presents

Country star Luke Combs will be in Phoenix this week to bring the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour to State Farm Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

If you've waited till now to get your tickets, don't fret. There are still plenty of seats available.

SeatGeek is the official box office website for Combs' concerts, and as of Sunday afternoon, tickets are available for both shows.

On Friday, tickets start at $53 for upper-deck seats; the most expensive option is $305 for general admission pit access, but there are a number of tickets in different price points between the cheapest and priciest options.

There are far fewer box office tickets available for Saturday; your only choices are $78 upper-deck seats or $305 general admission pit access.

Of course, if you're open to resale tickets, you can find far more options in all areas of the stadium on SeatGeek and Ticketmaster.

Combs will have different supporting acts each night. On Friday, the supporting acts are Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue. On Saturday, the openers are Jordan Davis, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff, with one more to be announced at a later date.
