Twenty One Pilots announce fan exhibit for August Phoenix concert

When the band perform at Footprint Center on Aug. 30, they'll be bringing special memorabilia for attendees to see.
July 10, 2024
Twenty One Pilots are stopping in Phoenix as part of their world tour.
The thousands of fans who are attending the Twenty One Pilots concert on Aug. 30 at Footprint Center now have the opportunity for a special experience.

The band announced on Monday a Fan Premier Exhibit that would be available at their shows in the U.S. and Canada.

"Walk the history of this band through a museum of items from our personal collection," the band said in the announcement, which was posted on their social media accounts. "Purchasers can look forward to a gift bag, a fan lounge with activities and many more surprises along the way. No matter the era you joined us, we have something for you."

Tickets to the experience are $150 and do not include a seat for the show. The Twenty One Pilots concert in Phoenix is just about sold out; a few platinum tickets remain, but a number of resale tickets are available beginning at $131.
